Blue Betty Is a DIY House on Wheels That Accommodates a Family of Five Plus Their Two Dogs

Blue Betty has been around since 1983, but it used to serve as an entertainer coach bus and a Trailways vehicle. Now it shines as a cozy house on wheels for a family of five nomads plus two dogs, taking its passengers to incredible places and letting them enjoy life to the fullest.
Tiny living is for everyone in search of a more freeing, adventurous lifestyle, whether they are young or old, married or single. This family of five is living full time in their self-built mobile home based on the 1983 Silver Eagle Model 10 coach bus they converted in approximately one year. The vehicle weighs 40,000 pounds (18,143 kg) and now comes with 2,650W of solar panels on the roof with 1,200 Ah/24V lithium batteries, a 100-gallon (378.5-liter) fresh water tank and a 100-gallon waste water tank.
The first thing that hits you when you step inside the bus is the faux boxwood that can be found all throughout the vehicle. The couples use it to cover the crooked walls of the bus but also to give a natural vibe and to bring the outside in. There are also a lot of real plants inside the tiny home, which are velcroed down to stay put when Blue Betty is on the move.
There’s a kitchen/living room area equipped with all the essentials of a regular home, including an 11.1 cubic ft. residential fridge.
Blue Betty comes with a bathroom with a flushing toilet and a full, walk-in shower. Water is heated using an on-demand, propane water heater.
The family of nomads has three kids and they sleep in bunk beds. There’s a rock wall near the beds, for entertaining purposes, and an office space where they can play on their PlayStation. With the family owning their own website and working as content creators, Internet inside the bus is a must, which is why there are four routers placed throughout the vehicle, as well as a cell booster.
The bedroom comes with a residential king-size mattress also used for movie nights in the family. There’s plenty of storage in the bedroom, including under the bed. They also fit a dresser in there and a fold-down desk to serve as an additional work space where they can do their video editing, social media stuff, and what have you.
Blue Betty also comes with air conditioning, with the family installing two mini split units that are 12,000 BTU each.
Take a look at this cool bus conversion in the video below.
