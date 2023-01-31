Steve-O’s Life on the Road Is Fabulous in a $1.7 Million Tour Bus

Steve-O, or Stephen Gilchrist Glover, is one of the original stars of Jackass, and now an established comedian, a respected stuntman, influencer, podcaster, and all-around renaissance man. Currently on his Bucket List comedy tour, he is still living the rock’n’roll life, traveling the world in his luxurious tour bus in between comedy shows, but still doing stunts and still being funny.
As a rule, most celebrities lead a very rock’n’roll life, especially if their line of work involves touring or extensive traveling. Those who opt out of staying in hotels do occasionally complain about how life on the road can feel lonely and tiresome, restrictive and repetitive after a certain point, but this is probably not the case here. Steve-O is having a blast on his tour, and it’s partly thanks to his super fabulous tour buses.
In the plural, indeed.
That bus, shown in detail in the video at the bottom of the page (a video that is precisely one year old, but was reposted on his social media just recently), is a Prevost H3-45 conversion by Pioneer Coach Inc. Steve-O doesn’t go into specifics, other than to say that it’s a $1.7 million tour bus that’s all sorts of fancy, but it looks like this is the Phoebe model from the company, complete with two slide-outs, very luxurious amenities, and quite elegant finishes.
Features include a large living room and a complete kitchen, and plenty of space to move around, both thanks to one of the slide-outs. Steve-O also says that the bus has “two bathrooms,” which is only partially accurate, since it has a full bath for the main suite and a half-bath for everyone else. The bus also comes with six bunk beds in the hallway, which are ideal for touring artists because they can sleep a large entourage. Wendy, Steve-O’s trusted pet pooch, shows just how comfortable one of these bunks is.
The main suite is located at the rear and benefits from the second slide-out, which pushes out the master, queen-size bed and allows more room for free movement. It can shut off from the rest of the bus, as can the bunk bed secondary sleeping area, by means of fingerprint-activated pocket doors. Steve-O shows them off to plug his comedy show, because he’s the kind of guy who never stops hustling.
It’s also more in keeping with Steve-O’s passions and lifestyle, thanks to a bunch of impromptu mods, as shown in the second video at the bottom of the page. Steve and his team put gymnastics rings into the roof of the living room and then built a quarter-pipe so they could work on their skateboard skills, even when the bus was in motion. The slide-outs came in very handy for that, allowing them to practice at leisure in park mode and then do the ultimate test or try their tricks during travels.
Also then, the bus got an “It’s not ok to knock. Please do not disturb” lighted sign on the door, paired with a surveillance camera and a set of motion-tracking lights, to discourage fans from coming near the bus whenever and wherever they spotted it. This is the downside of putting your face and name on a bus, Steve jokes, but he solved the problem in his own way, by MacGuyver-ing a workaround.
Unlike with the previous bus, Steve doesn’t offer a “tour” of it and doesn’t mention a price tag, but given its larger size and all the custom features on it, this one is probably a bit more expensive. Not that it seems to matter for Steve when it comes to adding stuff or ripping out furniture from it.
Here’s a different kind of celebrity tour bus, one still insanely expensive, but where the fun never stops and where there’s very little time for showing off. *Please be advised that the videos contain instances of graphic language that might offend.
