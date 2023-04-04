This Ex-Military Truck Is Now a Go-Anywhere Overlander Mobile Home for Daring Adventurers

Ever since the dawn of four-wheel drive vehicles, nature lovers and adventure seekers have been enraptured by the promise of a simplified existence, new vistas to wake up to every morning, and the daily chance for exciting adventures. But not all off-road capable vehicles are created the same, and this ex-military truck converted into a mighty overland camper is proof of that – it packs almost all the creature comforts of home and can easily access any destination you have in mind.

20 photos Photo: Mobile Dwellings/YouTube screenshot