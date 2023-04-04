This Ex-Military Truck Is Now a Go-Anywhere Overlander Mobile Home for Daring Adventurers

Ever since the dawn of four-wheel drive vehicles, nature lovers and adventure seekers have been enraptured by the promise of a simplified existence, new vistas to wake up to every morning, and the daily chance for exciting adventures. But not all off-road capable vehicles are created the same, and this ex-military truck converted into a mighty overland camper is proof of that – it packs almost all the creature comforts of home and can easily access any destination you have in mind.
This impressive build is the work of a young man called Alex, who wanted a capable motorhome that would serve as a basecamp for outdoor adventures. He had previously spent a few years traveling in a school bus conversion, but the lack of 4x4 became an issue as he kept getting stuck in mud and snow. So he felt he needed a more capable rig that wouldn’t limit his exploratory drive.
Investing in an EarthRoamer or other fancy rig for luxury camping was out of the question, so he decided to build his own overlander and equip it with all the features he deemed necessary. Alex’s dream for the next five years is to cross North and South America, Africa, and Europe, and this overland camper could be the reliable companion he needs for year-long road-tripping.
It is based on a 1998 Stewart & Stevenson M1079 ex-military truck he bought for $45,000, and he spent another $30,000 on building the inside habitat. The conversion took four months to complete and was finished in January this year.
The box body of the military vehicle is an all-aluminum construction, insulated with spray foam and sitting 5 feet high (1.52 meters), so a steel ladder leads to the entryway. The entrance door was specifically picked to offer thermal protection; it has an insulation cover on the inside and also includes a mosquito net that comes quite in handy in the summer.
The interior of the truck is nothing fancy, but it’s functional and includes everything he needs for comfortable living on the road. It boasts a modern minimalist design, with neutral colors dominating throughout. The walls are mostly white, complemented by black and gray furniture and vinyl flooring. This type of flooring is ideal for such a rig because it is not only waterproof, but also dent and scratch-resistant and low maintenance.
As you enter the truck, there are some storage compartments on the right holding the batteries and electrical systems. Given that he plans to travel the world, Alex installed both 120V and 240V outlets to be able to use the system in any country. The water heater controller, the lighting controller, the AC, and a speaker system are also on this wall.
The small kitchen boasts a decently-sized countertop made of European walnut with a matte finish, a deep sink, a two-hob induction cooktop, and a cute spice rack mounted on the wall. A two-drawer fridge, the trash can, and a water tank are all hidden inside the kitchen cabinetry.
The main dining area is at the back of the truck, and it can easily seat six people, while the secondary dinette is opposite the kitchen and offers seating for two. It is made up of a folding table and two storage chairs, one of which houses a freezer, while the other holds all of Alex’s tools. Two huge drawers under the dinette serve as a pantry.
The reason why he chose to have two seating areas is because he has a busy social life and likes to have friends over. That’s why he also installed LED lights on the ceiling to create the right party atmosphere when needed.
He, of course, can use this rugged mobile home as a static space to live in an ideal environment, but the real joy is to take it on dynamic and spontaneous adventures to places other rigs simply can’t get to. Or, as Alex puts it, to “visit and explore places that haven’t been ruined by Instagram yet.”
The cherry on top of this overland camper conversion is the snorkel kit that allows it to drive through floodwater and heavy rain and even cross water up to 5 feet (1.52 meters).
As he explains in the video below, the off-grid rig is capable of surviving unscathed and accommodating him comfortably through all four seasons. He can be in the Arctic at -40 degrees Celsius in the winter and then go to Mexico in the summer at +40 degrees Celsius. The 1640W of solar power on the roof runs everything, including the reversible air conditioner, induction cooktop, and electric water heater. These, combined with the all-season-ready plumbing system, the 55-gallon (190-liter) fuel tank, and the other amenities we already mentioned, will allow him to bring his dream of traveling the world off-grid to fruition.
