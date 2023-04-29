Deluxe Camper Van Boasts One-of-a-Kind Layout With a Murphy Bed and U-Shaped Kitchen

Most of the van conversions I've written about here on autoevolution feature a typical layout: the bedroom at the rear, the bathroom in the middle, and the kitchen toward the driver's cabin. The rig I'm checking out today breaks the norm with a unique layout.
Even though the usual layout I described above is so popular for a reason, others can still prove useful. This camper was converted by Keon, a van builder based in San Diego, and this is his second build so far. Without further ado, let's get into it.
What we have here is a 2019 Ram Promaster 2500 with a 159" wheelbase with around 37,000 miles (59,545 km). At first glance, some exterior elements reflect this van's purpose, such as the small window on the main door or the solar panels on the roof.
Usually, one of the first things you notice when opening a van's main door is the kitchen. This time, you'll first see the L-shaped lounge. It's large enough to fit a small group of people, and you can definitely take a comfortable nap on it. Luckily, that's not Keon's main sleeping space.
The massive wall behind the lounge hides an unexpected yet practical feature: a Murphy bed. To drop it down, Keon must move two of the lounges' cushions and turn a lock in the corner of the wall. The bed is spring powered, so it comes down smoothly. One small disadvantage is that the owner can't hang any artwork or decorations behind the lounge, leaving the wall looking empty.
I've typically seen lift beds used to maximize space, but this is another way of making room for other stuff. Even though it takes up a decent chunk of the van's side wall, it's still a neat solution. Furthermore, the bed is enormous, specifically about six feet (183 centimeters) long and five feet (152 centimeters) wide.
It's so big that when folded down, barely any space remains. However, it easily sleeps two souls, maybe even three, if necessary. Furthermore, Keon doesn't need to go outside the van to stargaze – he can do it from the comfort of his massive bed through a pretty large skylight.
The bed is not the only essential feature hidden away from sight. If you look around the interior, you'll notice there's no bathroom space. Instead, housed under the corner of the L-shaped lounge is a shower – of course, Keon needs to attach a shower curtain to the ceiling to make sure he doesn't splash water around. He even has a shower mat tucked away not to wet the linoleum floor when he finishes taking care of his daily hygienic needs.
Keon can pass through to the driver's cabin via a small door. However, the cushion is blocking the party, and he must step over it to enter the cabin. He said it's more of a backup solution if he doesn't want to go outdoors, as he usually prefers entering via the driver's door.
Moving on to the rear, there's a TV mounted beside the van's main door. It's mounted on a swivel mechanism, so it can be turned to face the bed directly. The remaining part of the interior is dedicated to the kitchen. Keon says his van is perfect for hosting people, to have a nice meal or a tasty cocktail, for instance.
The owner wanted a completely different layout, which inspired him to develop the U-shaped kitchen, with a vast countertop surrounding the standing space. When facing the van's rear, you have a large sink on your right. The two-burner induction stove is directly in front, with a small fridge/freezer underneath.
One of the best parts of having the kitchen set up this way is that you can open the rear doors and take in some lovely views while cooking while also ensuring you're not smoking the interior. Under the kitchen, accessible from the outside, is a small garage, where you can find some extra storage spaces, an outdoor shower, and a small picnic table.
Keon plans on selling the van for $85,000 (€77,446) - I'd say it's a decent price considering its features. As he described, it's ideal for hosting people. Perhaps living in it full-time might not be the most comfortable.
Regarding the van's aesthetics, the owner opted for a modern, minimalistic look, blending warm colors with wooden elements, including a wooden ceiling. It looks like a small studio on wheels, which has a homey feel. Moreover, Keon added some artificial greenery on the sliding door and the rear doors, which, for me, looks out of place.
Admittedly, the way he designed his shower is not the most comfortable solution, but it's certainly better than just having an outdoor version. The same goes for the cassette toilet – it's hidden under another cushion, but at least he doesn't have to go outside.
On the surrounding walls, you'll notice some utensils and controls for the van's lights and utilities. About that, the van is equipped with a diesel heater, a 35-gallon (132-liter), and a 5-gallon (19-liter) hot water tank. Furthermore, it features a 460-Ah battery pack, a 3000-W inverter, and 400-W solar panels.
