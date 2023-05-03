Apache Side-Fold Travel Trailer Is a Testament That Wild and Affordable Campers Do Exist

Everybody wants to get into the off-grid life, but no one wants to drop an arm and a leg. Where does that leave us? It leaves us searching for the beefiest and least expensive machines around. Take the Apache travel trailer as the perfect example of a solution to overpriced machines.
Folks, Swag Off-Road Campers manufactures off-grid and off-road travel trailers and caravans in Australia. Considering this brand's birthplace, you should know what to expect from the camper in question today. To help you progress towards the off-grid promised land, let me point out that this trinket starts off priced at a tad under $34,000 Australian. That's the equivalent of $22,600 American! What more could you want? Come to think of it, a whole lot, and this unit's price isn't the only reason I chose to bring it to light; a slew of practicality and ability is shoved into each one.
Now, the Apache is a side-fold camper, which means that the roof will open upward on one of its sides, the other acting as support and joint. The result is a tent camper that looks like an A-frame without all the rigid sides. This also helps keep weight down to a minimum, around 1,500 kg (3,306 lbs), with batteries installed. Sure, it sounds like a hefty camper, but it's rather light for what it can do and where it can go. To give you a hint, there's a king-size bed waiting to relax your weary bones.
That's mostly all you'll find inside a standard unit: a massive bed, a lounge at the front, and some storage space. But why? Well, if you know how they like to roll in the land of the kangaroo, you know that most of the living is done outside. After all, that's the true goal of off-grid living: to experience the wild world around. Isn't it?
For example, at the front of the camper, a storage box has space for two gas canisters, a generator, and Jerry cans. Along the unit's port side, things start to heat up. Once you've settled in for the day or days and unfolded the Apache, it's time to access all the other goodies in store, and the left side is where you'll find everything you need.
Set up on a slide-out and found left of the entry step, a slide-out with a four-burner top and sink and faucet are in place. This is where you'll spend some serious time outdoors, so two massive pantries are in place to the right of the step. Once again, on slide-outs. Guess what? The fridge and freezer tray follows a similar layout and is at the rear of this camper's port side. That's just the stuff you can see, but what about other systems needed for this sort of lifestyle?
Overall, Swag throws in 170 l (45 gals) freshwater tanks, a hot water system that runs on gas, two 100 Ah batteries, and 300 W of roof-mounted solar panel power. All that's standard, too, so it's included in that price I mentioned. "But wait. There's more!" and there sure is. A Bluetooth stereo system, external speakers, a waterproof awning, a Seaflo water pump, and countless other essentials can be found too. Let's remember a long list of upgrades.
However, there's an issue with any camper that's designed and built for Australia; it's designed and built ONLY for Australia. Sure, some manufacturers can and do create models for other countries and destinations with varying road laws and regulations, and, to my knowledge, the Swag and their Apache aren't on that list.
So, what's a human to do? You can try and find a dealership that went through the trouble of all the phone calls and arrangements to offer a unit for your country, or give Swag a call and see if they can whip one up for you, custom. Just remember to bring your checkbook because it won't be as affordable as a standard unit, even if they do it. Then, why bring this amazing machine to light? Because it can stand as a testament and direction for countless off-grid lovers and soon-to-be manufacturers that a solid and able travel trailer is possible and for lower-than-expected bucks.
So, to ensure you get the tan you want, explore the unbeaten trail and do so with a full belly, rested and safe, Swag loads the Apache with countless systems to do just that, and most of them can only be accessed and used outdoors. The interior space is more of a refuge to rest in a safe environment or to escape rough weather events.
Now, all that has to be supported by a strong base or chassis. Overall, Swag builds the Apache upon a galvanized single-piece chassis/drawbar system with underbody protection spray and a swing-arm suspension with heavy-duty coil springs. Mud tires and checker plate protection wrap it all up. Yup, that'll just about do it for that dry weight.
