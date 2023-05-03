World’s First Complete Camper Kit for the Tesla Model Y Has Kitchen, Bedroom, and Storage

Don't let the long wait for the Tesla Cybertruck and a third-party add-on like the CyberLandr damper your adventurous spirit. You can still go camping with your Tesla, and it doesn't have to mean roughing it out in a tent.
Perhaps one of the most impressive Tesla (unofficial) add-ons is the CyberLandr, a pop-up kit that sits low in the bed of the Tesla Cybertruck and turns it into a full-size RV at camp with a single press of a button. It even has a full bathroom, an innovative kitchen with "invisible" cooktops, and a versatile main room that switches between bedroom, office, and lounge according to your needs.
The problem with the CyberLandr is that it doesn't exist. Yet. Development on it is tied to the Cybertruck, which should have started deliveries a while back but hasn't. Stream It, the builder behind the CyberLandr has to wait for the Cybertruck to roll off the assembly line before starting the build on the add-on.
But you can still go camping with your Tesla. The world's first complete camper kit for the Tesla Model Y is here. Well, it's almost here because shipping is scheduled for June 2023 once the current crowdfunding campaign wraps up. Launched by Tesla owner and outdoor enthusiast Jimmy Cheung, it's described as the perfect, all-in-one solution for solo adventurers who won't consider towing with their Model Y and don't have the time to build their own camping kit.
The latest product in the Fruble shop is the Tesla Camper Kit, inspired by the one Cheung designed and built for himself and then updated and improved after rigorous testing in real-life scenarios. It's a very illustrative example of crossing over from creating YouTube content to creating a physical product. Cheung says the transition was organic: he heard back from followers telling him they wanted a similar kit, but they had neither the time nor the skill to build it themselves.
The Complete Tesla Camper Kit is a DIY kit consisting of 31 precision-cut pieces, pre-drilled and ready to be installed. Once installation is complete, you get an entire habitat with a bedroom, a kitchen, and a surprising amount of storage space. You still have access to the rear sub-trunk, but the best part is that the unit is modular, so you will get the right kind of set-up according to your needs on each separate outing.
With all four boxes laid out in the back and the rear row folded down, you can turn the space into a bedroom by simply adding an air mattress. Again, with multi-functionality in mind, Cheung has designed each box to remain accessible even when you use the top part as a bed. One of the lids on the drawers even pulls up to become a small desk so that you can work while inside – or a neat table for breakfast in bed if you're into this kind of treat.
Since Cheung has been traveling so much, his kit got plenty of action before he decided to try and sell it. The video below is the crowdfunding ad. It shows the kit's functionality, emphasizing the galley and the overall modularity. The amount of storage is incredible for a kit this small, allowing you to pack the essentials for an extended trip. Granted, you won't be getting the same kind of comfort as you would in a proper RV, but it's one level above camping in a tent because you're not sleeping on the ground or braving the elements.
Cheung isn't just an outdoorsy person: according to his social media platforms, he's been living on the road in his Model Y for some time, making videos about the kits he and his friend have created to suit a variety of purposes. Inspired by the positive and overwhelming response to the first Model Y add-on he created, a frunk fold-down table, he launched Fruble Fabrications, a company that sells it to fellow enthusiasts.
The kit comprises two lidded boxes and two slide-out drawers in the rear part, all made of plywood. If you plan to travel with one or two passengers in the 3-seat rear row, you can remove one or both of the lidded boxes up front and either stack them on top of the remaining two or leave them behind. The rear drawers hold the kitchen, with a large drawer for a two-burner gas or electric cooktop and room for a small sink.
Pledgers can get the Kit for CAD 1,500, which is approximately US$1,100 at the current exchange rate but doesn't include shipping and taxes. The good news is that Cheung promises a June 2023 delivery worldwide, which means you'll be ready to hit the road as summer fully kicks in. Add-ons to the kit will be included, but only for buyers from Canada and the U.S.