Cybertruck Camper CyberLandr Exceeds $100 Million in Preorders, Wants You To Invest

The Cybertruck camper CyberLandr exceeds $100 million in preorders even though there is no Cybertruck on the road yet. You can now become an investor in the company, thanks to a StartEngine program launched by Stream It, the company behind CyberLandr.
The upcoming Tesla Cybertruck is an extremely popular model even though no one knows the launch date, probably not even Elon Musk. Such deep is the mystery surrounding the most expected pickup truck of the century that even the final design is still unknown, let alone the exact dimensions. Despite that, there is already a healthy ecosystem of vaporware accessories waiting for the Cybertruck release in order to become real products.
One such accessory is the CyberLandr camper, an overlander built by Stream It and designed to fit in the Cybertruck’s bed, or “vault”, as Tesla fans call it. The CyberLandr is a hit with customers, having already amassed more than $100 million worth of preorders, as Stream It announced in a press release.
Of course, the CyberLandr owes its huge popularity to the hype around the Tesla Cybertruck. Nevertheless, the $100 million mark is no less impressive, considering the $49,995 price of the camper. Even though it's not binding, this still means a lot of people at least considered buying both a Tesla Cybertruck and a CyberLandr.
This clever camper attracted a lot of attention when it was presented eight months ago, following in the steps of Cybertruck design. When not in use, it completely disappears in the pickup’s vault. This results in zero additional aerodynamic drag, as well as convenient access to normal parking spaces and enhanced maneuverability. When fully erected it features a complete kitchen, living room, office, bathroom, and bedroom. Pretty impressive if you ask me, a tiny house in itself.
Stream It also announced an investor program through the StartEngine platform, with “a very limited number of shares available,” so you must hurry if you want a piece of the company. Being an early investor comes with perks like additional discounts off the price of CyberLandr, or even a free limited edition Founders Series CyberLandr.
