2023's Best Cars Under $20,000 for Teens

$20,000 is a whole lot of money. Honestly, lots of young families in America are more likely to share a car than to go out and drop tens of thousands of dollars on one for their kids – one which will likely live a very short, pain-filled life at the hands of a human that doesn't have a ton of frontal cortex development. For those that can afford this luxury, spending that money may still be a hard bill to swallow.
Despite that, there is some solid metal out there for young drivers if you look hard enough. Heck, any of the cars on this list are great cars for anyone, not just new drivers. Of course, for these new drivers, the cars here must be safe, at least somewhat reliable, and at least somewhat interesting to a variety of audiences.
Let's have our dessert first. Say you've been diligently raising a young motorhead for a life of greasy knuckles and poor financial decisions. Why not start them off right with something old, German, and weird? The 986 generation (that's ’97-04 for those on the Gregorian Calendar) is a criminally underpriced car. If your kid needs to learn how to wrench, drive sporty cars without killing themselves, and do so on the cheap, this is the one.
I recently bought myself a 70,000-mile 986 for just $11,050. Admittedly, I got a smoking deal because you tend to find them when you do this for a living. Still, it's really not all that hard to find a base Porsche Boxster for around $15,000 with less than 75,000 miles on it. For extra poor-spec bonus point, aim for pre-2000 models, as they had a smaller 2.5-liter motor that made marginally less power. As such, they're valued at less than newer models. These cars do need work, and repairs can be a little pricey. Still, if you want to train a young gearhead, they're fantastic little cars that can be had with a manual transmission.
Let's keep with the enthusiast angle for a second. The 6th and 5th generation GTIs are super affordable cars that can be had for under $20,000 easily. Much like the Boxster, some can be had for around $15k with 70,000 miles. Again, like the Boxster, these are great cars for first-time enthusiasts. Hell, they're great for any age. Most make some 225 horsepower to the front wheels and can be had with a dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed. The GTI is the quintessential hot hatch – what more needs to be said?
These, too, can be a little… finicky. Mechanically, the GTI is usually pretty stout. But as these cars age, they have had some problems emerge. A large recall was issued for timing chains, but most will have had this addressed. Plus, these cars are significantly modern and much safer than a 20+ year-old convertible like the Boxster.
Let's get a little more serious. 99% of parents don't want their kids to have something like the first two cars we've discussed. With that in mind, the 4Runner is an ever-present candidate for first car fun. They're capable over any terrain, safe, and plentiful. Moreover, they're great to maintain, largely because these cars handle deferred maintenance like a seasoned boxer takes one on the chin. Toyotas have built a reputation for reliability, and it is common to see 4Runners with more than 200,000 miles on the odometer.
Of course, the 4Runner is also a great car for enthusiasts of another kind. These cars are great for overlanding, off-roading, camping, and just about anything one could do outdoors. Many feature locking differentials, selectable 4WD, and other off-road specific kit. Plus, they’ll haul people. Generally speaking, for around $20k, you're looking at a 4th generation 4Runner, as the 3rd gens have gotten a little pricey. Expect to pay around $15-$18,000 for a nice one with under 70,000 miles on it.
Let's get this one out of the way now. Obviously, the Honda Civic has long been a go-to for first-time car shoppers. The Civic is omnipresent. Honda has sold millions of the things and for good reason. These are the epitome of the safe choice. Honda built a safe, reliable car that will transport people from A to B without an issue.
There's a little something here for young enthusiasts as well. The Civic Si is a cheap alternative to the GTI, and it offers similar FWD-based fun to young enthusiasts looking to get into cars. For those that aren't, the Civic can be had in many flavors, from sedan to coupe, and with your choice of driven wheels in either an automatic or a manual transmission. Any flavor of Civic can be had for under $20,000, and the nicest examples will be very new cars from 2016 on.
Another usual suspect on lists like these, the Camry is here for much the same reason as the Civic. The Camry is cheap, plentiful, safe, and easy to maintain. There's very little to argue with here, but younger enthusiasts don't have much to choose from. Still, it's very easy to find an AWD Camry under $20,000 for those in 4-season climates. Moreover, the Camry is just a little bigger than the Civic on average- something to take into consideration.
As for the money, it's really very easy to find an almost brand-new Toyota Camry for under $20,000. Models again from 2016 and on are readily available and will come with the latest safety features and even some modern luxuries like cell phone mirroring and adaptive cruise control.
