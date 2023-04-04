The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Selling My Volkswagen GTI on Cars & Bids

Deciding to sell a car is never easy, but once you’ve made up your mind, almost everyone wants one thing: a quick, easy, safe transaction with a solid buyer at an agreeable price. That’s where auction sites like Cars & Bids come in. Having made up my mind about selling my 2010 Volkswagen GTI, I sent my car in to Doug DeMuro’s auction site to see what it’s like to auction a car.

11 photos Photo: Chase Bierenkoven/autoevolution