Rad 2015 VW Golf GTI Was the First MK7 in the United States to Wear a Pandem Wide Body Kit

The VW Golf gets the title ‘Rocket Bunny’ for the obvious reason – it’s tiny and runs fast! The Golf will forever be an obsession in the United States, even after the final ta-ta. But that doesn’t mean the movement is over. If anything, the mods are only getting sicker.
When it comes to automotive entertainment, Hoonigan knows how to move the crowd. Their band of misfit car enthusiasts is a snack-time favorite.
Reacting to fan-based demand for more content, they revived their Hoonigan Bonus YouTube Channel, and one of their new series is 'Employee Parking.'
They say charity begins at home, and after bashing and reviewing other car lovers’ whips, what better way to show neutrality than showcase your own employees’ cars? As you’ve already figured, that’s precisely what Employee Parking is about.
Their recent showcase was a Pandem 2015 Volkswagen Golf Mk7 owned by Sam Dobbins, who currently works for Ken Block.
Dobbins didn’t plan on having the Pandem wide body kit on his Mk7. It happened by coincidence after getting rear-ended.
“Yeah, I got rear-ended and then decided when the Pandem body kit came out. Let’s see if we can get one of those,” Dobbins said in the recently released video.
Dobbins thinks his Golf Mk7 is special since it was the first unit to wear the Pandem kit in the United States. This three-door Golf was a perfect candidate for the kit thanks to its three-door configuration.
The result is a bulging rear end with the body kit covering a quarter of the vehicle’s length.
It’s a well-done build with sheet metal under the fiberglass. It’s running on Rotiform wheels, BC coilovers and AP racing brakes. It also comes with an intercooler, downpipe, exhaust, diff, and clutch upgrades.
“When we first built it, it was on tour with Volkswagen for a year and their enthusiast fleet. It’s just gone everywhere and been at SEMA three times, and all the magazines and videos.” Dobbins bragged.
