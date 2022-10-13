Expedition-Ready, Off-Road Monster Toyota 4Runner Sells With No Reserve

Those who love adventuring in unpopulated areas usually choose a thoroughbred off-roader or an overland camper. The seller of this modified Toyota 4Runner chose the former but spared no effort in making it a great camping companion.
Toyota 4Runner has always been a capable off-roader SUV. Its third-generation model marked a departure from the previous generations based on the HiLux pickup truck. The 4Runner got its own body and chassis for the first time, although it shared many components with the Toyota Tacoma. It was the only generation to enjoy such “independence” because the next iterations moved to the Land Cruiser/Prado chassis.
This 2000 Toyota 4Runner selling on Bring a Trailer benefitted from the 1999 facelift, featuring some major cosmetic and interior enhancements. The dashboard has received the most attention, and, as you can see in the gallery, it still looks pretty modern by today’s standards. The seller reportedly acquired the truck in 2019 and modified it in an overland-expedition style.
This means that the already capable 4Runner was enhanced to tackle the most difficult terrains and provide accommodation for two people in the most unfriendly environments on the planet. The RoofNest pop-up tent takes care of that, along with the solar panel and the Li-Po battery that helps power appliances while living off-grid.
The off-road upgrades include a Radflow front coil-over suspension and rear Bilstein shocks, SPC upper control arms, and an adjustable rear Panhard bar. Tundra-sourced braking components and wheels, as well as the auxiliary transmission cooler, round up the off-road package. Note that the wheels are wrapped in 265/70 Nitto Ridge Grappler tires for good measure.
The rear bench has been removed, although it is still included in the sale. The freed space has been converted to a storage area containing the 50-Ah LiPo battery and the 400-watt inverter. A camper box is installed in the trunk, offering a slide-out kitchen with a two-burner stove. A Dometic 50-liter refrigerator and a water pump connected to a removable 13-gallon tank are also part of the kit. On the outside, a swing-out carrier holds a five-gallon jerrycan, a propane tank, a jack, and a full-size spare tire.
This Toyota 4Runner selling on Bring a Trailer is powered by a 3.4-liter 5VZ-FE V6 engine, factory rated at 183 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear or all four wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and a locking rear differential. Despite the impressive qualities of this expedition-ready off-roader, it only registered four bids in the five days since it was listed. The highest is $6,900, so this might be a steal.
