Would You Take This Supercharged V8 4Runner Over a New Bronco Raptor

More on this:

1 2022 Toyota 4Runner Kicks Off the Year With a Recall Stateside

2 This Dystopian War Zone Off-Roader Used to Be a 2018 Toyota 4Runner

3 New 2022 4Runner TRD Sport Is Ready to Give the Bronco a Run for Its Money

4 ARB's “Speedcrush” 4Runner Is How Lightning McQueen Would Hit the Off-Road Trail

5 Modified 2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Looks Better Than New One, Is Cheaper