1989 Toyota 4Runner SR5 on 2-Inch Lift Is a Cheap Ride to Snow and Mud Fun

Toyota’s current lineup of trucks for the North American market is not that large but sure is effective. The Japanese are selling locally just the Tacoma and Tundra presently, but both played a major part in the incredible success of the pickup truck segment in the U.S. over the past few years.
But whereas Toyota can fight on equal footing with the other giants when it comes to new trucks, not the same can be said for the pre-owned market. There, Chevy and Ford are leaving no room for others to breathe, no matter how capable their products. As a result of this, the Toyota (and other) trucks of old generally go for peanuts.
Take this 1989 4Runner of the SR5 variety, for example. It is in its final hours of sale on Bring a Trailer, and the highest someone is willing to pay for it is $14,750, despite the rather alluring hardware it packs.
Being an SR5, it draws its power from a 3.0-liter V6 paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case, rated off the factory floor at 150 horsepower and 180 lb-ft (243 Nm) of torque.
But the truck is no longer fully stock. Underneath, it got a 2-inch (51-mm) Old Man Emu suspension lift kit, backed in giving the build an impressive stance by the 17-inch TRD wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.
The red over gray example is also equipped with off-road inspired hardware, including a bed-mounted roll bar, mud flaps, a pop-up sunroof, and a black soft top. The interior, coming with air conditioning and a rear heater, can house four people, two in bucket seats up front and another two in the rear, seated on a bench. Behind them, there’s a short bed ready to carry whatever gear the occupants need.
The truck is selling with 120,000 miles (193,000 km) on the odometer.
