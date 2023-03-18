Tentsla X1 Brings Family Glamping to Every Tesla Y Owner

Before people can take delivery of the Cybertruck and outfit them into proper RVs with the CyberLandr kit, there aren’t that many options for them to enjoy the great outdoors with their current Teslas, except for camping. Here’s one that aims to elevate plain-ol’ camping, and take it to glamping level.
This is called the Tentsla X1, a product from startup Tentsla. The name really says it all: this is a tent extension tailor-made for Tesla owners – specifically the Model Y, which aims to offer sleeping for four people and next-level comforts thanks to the vehicle’s Camp Mode. It’s one step above camping and several steps below what the CyberLandr promises, but most importantly, it’s achievable before the start of the summer outdoor season.
Ultimately, that could make all the difference. Regardless of the many, incredible touted benefits of the CyberLandr or other Cybertruck-designed add-ons, the X1 is better, because it’s made for an already in-production vehicle. This means faster delivery and immediate applicability.
The X1 is now raising funds through a crowdfunding campaign, with Tentsla promising that the first 200 pledgers would get their tent extension by the end of April 2023. That’s an incredibly short timeline, and it’s only possible because Tentsla, which was founded by Adam Ryan and “a group of Elon Musk fans” in September 2021, has moved at a quick pace with the development. The X1 went into limited mass production in February 2023.
EV’s ability. When Camp Mode was introduced, the idea of using it to create a habitat for the entire family came about organically, and the X1 was born. This means that the tent extension can use the AC and heating from the car to create a comfortable space to spend the time.
The X1 is an upgrade over existing car tent extensions in that it’s specifically designed for the Model Y, it offers more features, enhanced comfort, and more space. It’s also very compact when not in use, so that it all fits inside a duffle bag that can then fit inside the lower trunk or even the frunk, so that you can still retain full use of the trunk. At 21 kg (46 lbs) in compact form, it’s not the kind of camping gear you’d need Hulk arms for, either.
Assembly is easy, taking up some 15 minutes thanks to the included manual pump, and the tent fits snugly over the open trunk and the vehicle, extending into an awning for the electric SUV. In fact, the fit is more than just “snug,” it’s triple-layered airtight, which is something competition can’t boast of, according to Tentsla. This means that cooling down or warming up the space is done quickly and efficiently, without loss and unnecessary drag on the battery.
impact range, since the use of Camp Mode is up to every user and what their specific idea of comfort is. For comparison, they note that one tester ran the AC through Camp Mode for an entire night while sleeping in the X1, which resulted in a loss of 33 miles (53 km) on the battery.
The X1 measures 660cm (260 inches) in total length, and is 210 cm (83 inches wide) and 350 cm (138 inches) at its highest point. You get six aluminum poles and three “huge” canopies to further extend available space towards the exterior, and mosquito nests on every window, including the main entry. The main room fits an air mattress that can sleep four people in utmost comfort.
The level of comfort is higher than what you’d get with a regular tent. The X1 is weather-proof, with 210D Oxford, silver-coated interior, and 410D Anti Slip coated floors, rated to withstand 3,000 to 6,000 milliliters of water pressure. Wind, rain and cold testing were done on repeated occasions last year, before the tent went into mass production. Open up the three canopies, and you get a spectacular 180-degree view from your bed, while protected from the elements and insects. You’d still have to pack extra stuff for camping, but you’d have the shelter issue all sorted out.
gap in the market and a customer that already owns the base vehicle. Pricing is reasonable too, especially if you take the proverbial leap of faith to back the crowdfunding: pledgers can get it for $599, while MRSP is $1,199, assuming it goes into wide production.
