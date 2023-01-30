swissRoomBox: A Most Compact and Complete Motorhome Inside a Box, for Any Car

The same goes for buying any type of recreational vehicle, where factors like budget, needs, and circumstances weigh heavily in the balance, tipping the scales in favor of one product or another. On the other hand, this has forced manufacturers to strive for diversity, so the options we get to choose from are varied. To each their own, as the saying goes.
Every once in a while, a manufacturer attempts to create the ever-elusive “perfect” RV, that one product that packs everything, suits everyone, and is downright irresistible – something like the swissRoomBox. Promoted as the world’s smallest motorhome that could fit in the trunk of virtually any car (as long as it wasn’t a smart or a Fiat Panda), with complete camper features and extreme modularity, it came in a very compact form factor that earned it the nickname of camper in a box.
The swissRoomBox was inspired by the very famous and very handy Swiss army knife, to which it paid tribute in the name. It aimed to pack the same kind of versatility and functionality in a compact form factor, to be usable without modifications to the base vehicle, and to set up in camp mode in under 15 minutes. It aimed to be the perfect RV, the kind you can simply throw in the trunk of your car and be off on new adventures.
Announced by Swiss startup misC Sport & Leisure in 2010 and launched in Europe in the first month of the following year, the swissRoomBox lived a short but eventful life, spanning three different models with different capabilities and pricing. In the end, it was probably the latter that put an end to the dream of this camper in a box, though we can’t say for sure.
The first model introduced was the so-called HighTech, the complete solution. It offered everything you might need to hit the road at the drop of a hat, from the pots and pans in storage to cutlery and plates, the cooler box, two 25-liter (6.6-gallon) water tanks, and inflatable mattresses. If the seats of the car could fold, the HighTech could expand into a hard bed, while integrating the kitchen and the dining table for up to four people.
The kitchen came with a two-burner propane stove and a sink with running water, which could double as a shower if needed. There was a table that could seat four people and some space for meal prepping. There was also plenty of storage inside the same boxes, so you could pack provisions and all the kitchen utensils for cooking them.
versatility, but also the way in which assembly required under 15 minutes and no tools. Slide and detach pieces like you would in a puzzle, and you switched from one function to another, while parts could also be used independently – for instance, to create a separate dining table or folding chairs.
The HighTech model retailed for CHF 7,974, which is approximately $8,650 at the current exchange rate – and that didn’t include optionals. Aware that this amount could buy a proper camper with more space and of more convenience, the makers promised a more affordable version for the next year.
In 2012, the EasyTech model was introduced, starting at CHF 4,000 ($4,340) and offering compatibility with camping gear customers might already own or would want to purchase from a third party to cut costs. The EasyTech was also a bit more streamlined and smaller that its predecessor, and featured a new adjustment system that made it compatible with a larger array of car models. Assembly time was also cut down to just five minutes.
Paired with a rooftop tent, the EasyTech became a camper for a family of five, so it was touted as the perfect vacation vehicle. Of course, adding the tent and the features that came integrated into its predecessor meant reaching the same price point as that one, so the unit remained limited in terms of availability only to a very specific and narrow niche of customers.
As expected, functionality was several times less than what it had been with the initial model, so FreeTech was basically the bed frame with the table and the seats. Prices for it started at CHF 1,660 ($1,790), which was still too much for what it had to offer, aside from the compact form factor.
As of the time of press, misC Sport & Leisure no longer runs the official swissRoomBox website and hasn’t updated its social media since 2017, so it’s clear that they’re no longer making this camper kit. Word online is that they went out of business shortly after 2014 and the introduction of the FreeTech module and that pricing played the biggest part in the fact that the idea never caught on, despite the warm reviews from the public and independent testers. We reached out to the company for some clarification, as well as an update on the product, and will update this story when and if we hear back.
Until then, here’s the swissRoomBox in all its camper-in-a-box glory.
