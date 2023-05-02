This Unique Airstream "Time Capsule" Airbnb Is a Proper Blast to the Past for $150 a Night

I recently stumbled upon a trend happening in the RV industry. The recent boom and raised interest in retro travel trailers can now be seen all over the United States in the shape of overnight retreats. Some of them, like this little property in Barton Springs, Texas, is a pure time capsule for the soul.
Why use the words "time capsule" to describe this beautifully and seamlessly crafted Airbnb experience? Look at it, for god sake! It's nearly flawless! Time to explore just what sort of off-grid living you can access for just $150 (€140 at current exchange rates) a night. Best of all, you won't need to worry about the cleaning process or the maintenance costs that come with such a machine; that's all the landlord's business.
Now, from the very first few moments that you lay eyes upon this habitat, you may feel as though you're transported back to a time before iPhones, tablets, and Satellite internet. Part of that is because of the wonderful cream exterior of this Airstream, those pastel birds tattooed on its sides, and that chrome trim lining the camper. It comes across as one of the cleanest and most retro-feeling painted Airstreams I've seen.
Not to mention that most people leave the shining aluminum exterior of these machines untouched. A touch that also brings out the vintage feeling is the clear-glass windows, bulging around for a 270-degree view of the world around. With a couple of wooden lawn chairs, a table, and a small patio at the door, your experience is set to unfold.
Well, the moment you enter this abode, the true meaning of 'time capsule' should impregnate itself into your mind. If you still need to do so, take a moment to explore the images in the gallery. They'll help guide you to the promised lands of "vintage" and "retro."
Best of all, the rather soft tones help bring out other critical systems and features you may need while indulging your soul in simpler times. Im talking about how the Nostalgia Electrics fridge pops into view with its Coca-Cola Red skin and chrome finishes or how the coffee maker/microwave combo does the same. Even that red wall clock has a place in all of this, and so do the potted plants shining in the sunlight beating through portholes in the roof. Hang on a minute, the host for this property is someone by the name of Leeann, and according to the Airbnb profile, she's a musician. Well, it looks like interior design should also be added to her list of abilities as well.
And things don't stop there; this seemingly perfect blend of colors, textures, and importance extends to the entire camper, not just the kitchen and the appliances I mentioned. For example, the living space to the right of the main door is fitted with an inviting canary yellow top. Imagine having your morning coffee or breakfast here. Similarly, the bedroom is brought to light at the opposite end of the Airstream. This time around, red is the chosen color for the room and includes the curtains, pillows, and a little reading nook tucked away in the corner.
I find these sorts of projects amazing and unique. I'll tell you why: they allow outdoors lovers to enjoy said wilderness in a worry-free environment. If the AC breaks down, call the host. If the fridge stops working, call the host. If your water doesn't have pressure, call the host. Understand where I'm going with this? Once you've had your fill of off-grid-like living, typically 20 days a year for RV and camper owners, pack up your stuff and head back into the city for the remaining 345 days.
In the process, you only spend a minimum of $3,000 on this year's glamping season if Leeann doesn't do a discount on extended stays, which she probably does. Enjoy your blast to the past in this captivating Airstream escape from reality.
Upon entering this floor plan, you'll find yourself in the middle of the living room, with a modular couch to your right and the rest of the camper to your left. From the start, colors should begin embedding themselves into your visual cortex. From the eggshell white interior paneling to wooden countertops and endless shades of pastels, be they yellow, green, blue, or pink, all relax your mind to a level where the world could be falling, and you might not care.
Since we're not living 50 to 60 years in the past, you can expect all the comforts of modern hospitality to be lined up and at your fingertips, and it is. Guests have access to things like hair dryers, a washer and dryer, a TV, WiFi, AC and heating, and so on. You can even leave your shampoo and body soap at home and try the local stuff. If you manage to crawl out of this old-school abode, you can whip up meals on a grill or warm your bones by a night's fire.
