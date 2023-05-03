Instrument Cluster Software Issue Prompts Kia Recall, Nearly 109k Crossovers Affected

Kia equips many sport utility vehicles with an instrument cluster that includes a 4.2-inch liquid crystal display. As fate would have it, nearly 109,000 vehicles are called back due to iffy software that results in booting errors, causing the screen to become blank.
Kia Corporation, as in the mothership in South Korea, informed Kia North America of this concern on February 17. The safety boffins immediately started investigating, eventually identifying 77 reports with receipt dates ranging from November 2022 to April 2023. On the upside, no accidents or injuries – or worse – have been reported thus far in the US market.
The inability to see indicators and telltales isn't merely a safety risk, but a noncompliance with three federal motor vehicle safety standards. These are FMVSS 101 for control and displays, 138 for tire pressure monitoring systems, and 208 for occupant crash protection.
In addition to bad software leading to booting errors, electrical noise caused by voltage instability is also noted in the document attached below. A whopping eight variants of the suspect instrument cluster are called back, all supplied by Chinese company TYW.
Kia North America told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that updated software rolled out in vehicle production as early as February 2023. As for the affected vehicles, production dates range between September 2022 and March 2023. The list kicks off with the Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-In Hybrid, plus all three variants of the Sportage. The ICE-only Soul is also included, together with the ICE-only Telluride.
Dealers have already been instructed by Kia North America to update the instrument cluster software at no charge whatsoever to affected owners. The owners that Kia is aware of will receive Kia-branded envelopes by first-class mail beginning on May 26.
The Soul is the most affordable crossover of the bunch, retailing at $19,800 excluding destination charge for the 2023 model year. All feature a 1,999-cc engine with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet (179 Nm) to its name, paired with a continuously variable tranny.
Prospective customers of the Niro are charged $26,590 for the hybrid and $33,840 for the plug-in hybrid. Further up, the Sportage can be had for $26,290 with internal combustion, $27,490 as a hybrid, and $38,690 for the plug-in hybrid. Named after the most populous town in Colorado's San Miguel Country, the Telluride is the largest crossover that Kia sells in the US of A.
Manufactured in the United States rather than South Korea for the Hyundai Palisade, the Kia-branded crossover is rocking a naturally-aspirated V6 with direct fuel injection. Capable of towing between 5,000 and 5,500 pounds (2,268 and 2,495 kilograms) depending on the chosen trim level, the Telluride uses an eight-speed automatic transmission. At full song, it cranks out 291 ponies and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm).
