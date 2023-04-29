This Camper Truck Mobile Home Is Practical and Highly Capable of Going Off-Grid

Mobile homes undeniably have a unique appeal, allowing nomads to explore the world from the comfort of their homes. Most such builds are based on camper vans or busses, as they offer the most straightforward approach. But truck campers might be an equally suitable option if they are done right.
And this Ford F-350 turned mobile home stands as proof this kind of build can work and feel homey, albeit slightly cramped and with a few compromises. But that's nothing new to nomads, as most mobile homes have to trade some comfort for their ability to travel anywhere.
Granted, it's no EarthRoamer or LOKI Falcon, but it's much less expensive than such ready-made options. This mobile home embodies the DIY attitude and the eagerness for adventure that most nomads share. It's focused on being able to live on the road and continuously experience new things, not being cocooned in luxury, an approach that's easy to see from its rugged exterior looks.
This Ford pick-up truck was turned into a go-anywhere home on wheels and has a surprising range of amenities. On top of that, the rig has some amazing off-grid capabilities, being able to run for over three weeks without needing to recharge its batteries, according to the owner/resident, Valerie, a former Navy corpsman.
That sounds like an absurd amount of time to go without recharging, and it is, with one minor caveat. This kind of time frame can only be achieved in sunny areas. But thanks to a setup that includes three 130Ah batteries wired in parallel and an additional 280Ah battery connected to the inverter, all able to charge through the alternator, power is not a concern for this rig. Besides, it also benefits from 320W of solar panels on top, meaning that the 20-gallon freshwater tank will run out long before the batteries do.
The interior of this mobile home is similarly well-designed, making use of all the space available, even boasting a couple of clever innovations, which we'll see as we go through this truck. But before that, the cozy aesthetic is also worth mentioning here. Everything is nicely decorated, as light colors mix with more vibrant ones, all tied together by flower garlands and a disco ball for a touch of eccentricity.
Moving on to the practical aspect, this camper truck mobile home features a rising roof to make driving less of a hassle and meet height regulations. And for that to not cause problems with insulation, the collapsible walls are made from thermal padding with some Velcro pouches that can be opened into windows. There are also two fans on top - a mandatory bit of gear in mobile homes - helping with air circulation.
The dinette/living room area is situated at the back of this truck and is relatively generous and nicely decorated with plenty of cushions and flowers. There are two large couches with storage compartments and a table in between them with two hidden features.
The next and most straightforward area in this truck is the kitchen, which is a rather standard affair for mobile homes. But that's not a bad thing, as there is no need to overcomplicate a build with limited space just for the sake of adding features that are not needed. And this kitchen definitely doesn't do that, as it's relatively tiny. It features all the basic amenities, like some countertop space, a two-burner stove, a sink, an 85-liter fridge, and the mandatory storage compartments inside the cabinets, without focusing too much on being as equipped as a traditional kitchen.
On the wall opposite the kitchen, a bit of space is left between the door and bed, where the cassette toilet goes, hidden by a countertop and curtains. Next to it on the wall, there's another compartment made out of plexiglass, which houses the batteries.
All things considered, this camper truck is an excellent approach to mobile living, albeit one with a few compromises. But compromises are part of the nomad lifestyle, and in this case, they are outweighed by the benefits.
But solar panels aren't the only feature of note on the outside of this camper truck mobile home. The design is the true gem here, as everything is focused on accessibility and storage. There are a myriad of exterior compartments on both sides of the vehicle, some offering storage, whereas others allow access to the propane and water tanks. There's even a hookup for an outdoor shower and a retractable awning, making this build a wonder in warm climates, especially spending time on beaches.
According to the owner, this area can be converted into a shower. However, the process is somewhat tricky. But just having the option to do that is something that's missing from quite a few mobile home builds. It can also double as a guest bed, with the table dropping down to the level of the couches. But that would require some cleanup, as this space is also used to store things such as art supplies.
Last but not least, there's the bedroom, which in this case, is of the loft variety for a few crucial reasons. First, the step that makes getting into bed is used to store all the electronics and control units of this camper truck, making great use of the space available. On top of that, a loft bed also created space for storage compartments underneath it, which comes in handy when space is limited. Another benefit of a loft bed is that it can extend. Here, it goes from queen-size to king-size by adding a couple of cushions.
