The Interior of This Bus Is Mostly Made From Reclaimed Materials, Can Run Off-Grid

Living on the road has become more popular than ever, and that is for a good reason. Not only do you get to travel where your eyes bring you, but you will also never have to leave your home far behind you. This can be a fantastic experience for a young person or a couple, but we can even see families with small children. It is not unusual to see these people living in an RV. The kids get to see and enjoy different cultures, and the parents do not have to pay a fortune to travel and hotels.
Tiff and Eric live with their two small children on a school bus converted by themselves. They are not strangers to the nomad lifestyle. Eric was already living in his Volkswagen van, and Tiff had this bus. Although it was unfinished, she wanted to find like-minded people to design a house on wheels.
The bus's interior has a boho-style aesthetic, which is complemented well by the use of reclaimed materials. The entryway steps have been decorated with light green tiles and wood planks, making it look like you are stepping inside a home, not a vehicle. Right at the front, we find a little cabinet with hooks that holds little knick-knacks and shoes. Since the family has small kids, a little safety gate was necessary at the entrance. Eric handcrafted all the cabinets and above open shelves using reclaimed materials.
The dinette area was placed on the left side in the front area. It consists of two seats and a table in the middle that pops out. It can also be transformed into a little couch, and on the left, Eric attached a seatbelt that is used to keep one of the children safe in its baby car seat. The diesel heater is hidden in a compartment underneath one of the dinette seats.
Next is the kitchen, located on the bus's middle side. Since there are two little kids, a fully functional kitchen was a must. It comes with a stovetop, an oven, a double-bowl sink, and a fridge. Most items here are reclaimed, such as the sink and the wood cupboard where the refrigerator is placed. All the food not required to be stored in cold temperature are placed in a large pull-out pantry. A few latches secure it so it does not fly open when driving. But there are more impressive parts of the kitchen. The cabinets have doors that Eric made out of Saguaro cactus bones.
As you might have guessed, the school bus is running off-grid, which is necessary when you are on the road for a long time. On the roof, we find 1,200 watts solar panels. And beneath the fridge, all the electronics are stored in a little compartment, such as four 100 amp hour Battleborn batteries, a Victron 3,000-watt inverter, and a 40 amp DC to DC charger.
The bathroom can be found between the kitchen and the bedroom. It is separated into two parts. The shower is first, which is powered by 60 gallons (227 liters) of fresh water and 40 gallons (151 liters) of gray water. It comes with a tiled cabin customized by Eric. He also built the composting toilet further down the hallway.
The bedroom can be found on the rear side of the bus. There was enough space to fit a full-size bed and a few shelves. The headboard also functions as a bookshelf, storage for the water heater, and a little extra room for hanging clothes. This area features two doors. The backdoor is used as a garage as there is plenty of storage underneath the bed. The side door can be opened, and the family can enjoy fresh air. They plan to add some small steps so they can quickly leave and enter the bus through the rear side.
Whatever you choose, one of the most important things about traveling in a vehicle is knowing how to repair it, in case it breaks down or at least have the number of someone who can do it on speed dial.
Open shelves were added on the upper side to make it look like much more space was available. A few jars with spices were attached under these shelves. Some parts from the kitchen's butcherblock countertop were used to create a tiny table for the children and the table from the dinette.
The couple truly enjoys this lifestyle. They can even change the location whenever the weather gets too bad, which we all want to do. Tiff recommends that future nomad people not be too perfectionist about their build. It is the small details that transform a house into a home. Although an already-made RV might be easier to hop on and travel, building your own mobile home can make you enjoy this journey even more. It could also cost much less, as a school bus is relatively cheap compared to any other vehicle. A lot of space is inside, so you will never feel too cramped.
