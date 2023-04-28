The Interior of This Bus Is Mostly Made From Reclaimed Materials, Can Run Off-Grid

Living on the road has become more popular than ever, and that is for a good reason. Not only do you get to travel where your eyes bring you, but you will also never have to leave your home far behind you. This can be a fantastic experience for a young person or a couple, but we can even see families with small children. It is not unusual to see these people living in an RV. The kids get to see and enjoy different cultures, and the parents do not have to pay a fortune to travel and hotels.

16 photos Photo: Tiny Home Tours / YouTube