Old Coca-Cola Truck Gets New Lease on Life as a Travel-Loving Couple's Home on Wheels

In today's hectic world, many people have discovered that traveling can be therapeutic. It's a great way of relieving stress, as new sights, smells, and sounds help refresh your mind and benefit your mental health. The effects of the pandemic, when people were confined to their homes for months on end, are still lingering, and it's not unusual for the more adventurous type to want to pack up their lives and travel the world.
The prospects of a simpler, more intentional life and a more harmonious connection with nature have drawn many to motorhomes, especially van life, a trending movement that is still glorified all over social media. Pauli Battenally and Clara Trindall are a young Aussie couple who wanted just that, to live a cheaper, simpler, and less restrictive life, travel, and explore the world, so they bought an old Coca-Cola truck and transformed it into a fully-functioning home on wheels.
The couple initially thought of buying a van, but they soon realized such a vehicle was too small for their needs, so they decided to purchase a 2005 Isuzu truck, which ticked all their boxes, and they spent 11 months renovating it. Being a carpenter by trade, Pauli took care of crafting most of the furniture inside. They learned how to DIY from YouTube, and both worked on the conversion on weekends and in the evenings to cut expenses.
They paid AUD$17,500 (US$11,860) for the vehicle, which came as an empty shell, and spent another AUD$17,000 (US$11,500) on windows, doors, appliances, fixtures, electrical maintenance, and plumbing, plus an extra AUD$8,000 (US$5,420) on building materials to turn the truck into a livable home.
The fittingly named Cola truck is now a cute livable motorhome fitted with everything one needs in their day-to-day life, including a queen-sized bed, a functional kitchen, a dining area, a bathroom, and loads of storage.
On the exterior, the couple decided to keep the original truck's tautliner boasting the Coca-Cola logo, and they even found a use for it - it serves as a curtain to keep bugs out on either side of the vehicle. Behind the tautliner, they added a timber cladding wall with custom-made windows.
Since Pauli and Clara love exploring the great outdoors and practice various sports like riding, surfing, swimming, and paddle boarding, they needed a solution to take their sports equipment and gear with them. That's why they added a storage area at the back of the truck to keep their dirt bikes, surfboards, and camping chairs. And to make the vehicle off-grid capable, 540 watts of solar panels have been installed on the roof, along with a deep-cycle battery pack.
A retractable two-step ladder leads to the full-light double entrance door that further opens up the space. When stepping inside, you will find the kitchen in front and a dinette seating two on your left. The kitchen is surprisingly well-equipped for a motorhome and has plenty of cabinets and drawers. Functionality is achieved through the inclusion of a three-burner gas cooktop, a gas oven underneath, a rangehood, a large sink, and a 110L fridge. The clever layout and appliances allow the couple to cook delicious meals just as they would in a domestic kitchen.
The bathroom is right next to the kitchen and includes a composting toilet and a shower.
Another highlight of this beautiful motorhome is the big skylight in the middle of the truck, which not only lets natural light seep in but also optimizes ventilation.
The couple moved into their motorhome in November 2021 but didn't get on the road right away. They lived in it for a year, saving money in the meantime, and eventually embarked on a never-ending road trip in January this year, with about AUD$40,000 (US$27,100 )to fund their adventure, which is bound to last them for a while since they are now living rent-free, so they only spend money on fuel and food.
Isuzu trucks are known to be among the best work trucks in terms of quality, safety, and reliability, and they also offer good visibility, are easy to maneuver, and have a high weight capacity. These are qualities that make it an appealing platform for motorhome conversions.
Once you take a step inside, you will be surprised by how roomy it feels. Though it offers limited square footage, the box truck is pretty tall and offers lots of headroom. The generous height, combined with the white-painted walls and plenty of natural light from the windows, almost has a magnifying effect on the interior. It also allowed the couple to integrate clever design solutions that maximize livable space and storage.
To make the most of the available space, there is a second seating/dining area at the back. It can easily seat six people and also turns into a comfortable bed by removing the table and joining the velvety brown cushions.
