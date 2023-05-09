Old Coca-Cola Truck Gets New Lease on Life as a Travel-Loving Couple's Home on Wheels

In today's hectic world, many people have discovered that traveling can be therapeutic. It's a great way of relieving stress, as new sights, smells, and sounds help refresh your mind and benefit your mental health. The effects of the pandemic, when people were confined to their homes for months on end, are still lingering, and it's not unusual for the more adventurous type to want to pack up their lives and travel the world.

24 photos Photo: colas_truckingadventures/ Instagram