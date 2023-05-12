This School Bus Has Been Converted Into an Off-Grid Mobile Home With an Amazing Interior

Deciding to move into a mobile home is a difficult choice. You would have to take only the most essential stuff with you as a vehicle has little space. But this does not stop people from selling their house, getting rid of things they do not need, and start traveling in an RV.
There are many types of mobile homes, but a popular choice seems to be a school bus. Not only does it offers tons of space, but it can also be quite affordable. These vehicles can get as low as $3,000, depending on the production year and condition. However, what gets more expensive is how you design it and, of course, if you want an off-grid system.
Jennifer and Richard started their nomad lifestyle on a school bus called Burli. They managed to sell their house and get rid of everything that wouldn't fit inside the skoolie in just two months. Then the journey started to convert an old, unusable vehicle into a mobile home. The conversion took around three months, and they have been living in it since March 2022.
The exterior of the bus got a complete makeover. The door was changed for an RV one with a screen, and they also installed an 18 ft electric awning to enjoy some time outside in the shade. There is plenty of storage outside, provided by three truck storage boxes underneath the bus. The insulation of the vehicle consists of another sheet of metal and 2-inch foam. The back door allows access to the garage underneath the bed.
The first that is accessible from the outside is the living room. It has two sofas that can be connected and transformed into a queen-size bed, a lagoon table, top cabinets that connect with the ones in the kitchen, a TV, and a mini-split. The ceiling and floor are made of wooden planks to make the bus look more like a home than a vehicle.
There is plenty of storage provided by the base and upper cabinets with struts so they do not open while on the road. Before leaving the kitchen, we find a giant pantry with pullout shelves on the left, separated into two sections. Two hooks were added to the ceiling that are used to install a hammock chair. This way, another person can join movie nights. When traveling, these hooks are used for ratchet straps that go all around the fridge.
Next to the kitchen is a bedroom for a 14-year-old. It comes with a twin bunk mattress, a small TV, and a large drawer underneath. Down the hallway, we find a closet with hanging space and baskets on the left, and on the right is another storage area above the bunk bed. We can also find a bathroom with a composting toilet, a urine diverter built by the couple, and a shower with a curtain powered by 40 gallons (151 liters) of fresh water and 48 gallons (181 liters) of gray water. The washing and drying machine combo was placed in a separate cabinet outside the bathroom. Here we also find the electronics for the solar system. This area is separated from the front side by a door.
The last area in the bus is the master bedroom. It is quite cramped, measuring only the size of the queen mattress. There is no space to walk around. The couple added a large cabinet on each side for clothes not often used and a bookshelf. We can also find four windows on each wall that offer plenty of natural light and open the space more. But if they want more privacy or a little less sunlight, the blinds are here to help. Since Jennifer likes to read, a tiny light was installed above the pillows.
The couple recommends that future nomad people look around at different buses conversion and get inspired from there before deciding to get one. This way, you can see what can go wrong in an old vehicle like this and what you can do to prevent that.
One of the most important areas in a house is the kitchen, and this bus is not missing one. It comes with lots of prep space and is fully functional. Due to how the layout of the kitchen was planned, it made it possible for the couple to fit a full-size stove, oven, a water filter, and a residential-size refrigerator. Other appliances, such as a microwave, range, and large sink, can be found. The countertops have a stone look and an epoxy coat, while the backsplash is ceramic subway tiles with a cement board behind them.
This bus is entirely off-grid with six 395-watt solar panels, two solar chargers, lithium batteries, a freshwater tank, and a propane tank. But they are usually hooked to shore power and water when boondocking.
