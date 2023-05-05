This Self Converted Shuttle Bus Has Plenty of Natural Light and a Cozy Aesthetic

With mobile homes being as popular as they are, it's no surprise that there's a huge variety of builds for potential nomads to take inspiration from. One of the most considerable discrepancies between mobile is what they're most focused on. Some are built to go off-road and camping in remote areas, while others take a more casual approach to exploring the world.
The one we'll check out today belongs to the latter group, as it's based on a shuttle bus, not really a vehicle suited for off-road endeavors. On the flip side, it has the upper hand over van conversions regarding comfort and space, which can be equally important to some potential nomads. It's also worth keeping in mind that just because a mobile home can't reach the most remote places, that does not mean you can't find a fantastic spot to go off the grid for a couple of weeks and enjoy nature.
So let's move on and look at this Ford F-450 shuttle bus turned cozy mobile home. And the best place to start is the exterior, as it immediately gives away a few hints of what can be expected throughout the build. The most apparent change on the outside of this bus is the residential front door with nine glass panels and an electronic combination lock. Next to it, there's a foldable wooden bench that can serve both as a front porch with an amazing view and a great barbecue spot for a portable grill.
Speaking of astounding views, a roof deck on this bus provides a breathtaking panorama of the surrounding areas. And according to Mike, the owner of this shuttle bus, it is absolutely worth it despite restricting the area where solar panels can be mounted. Even so, this mobile home still benefits from 400W of solar, which is just about enough when coupled with the 600Ah of batteries.
Finally, there's the back of the bus, where two doors can open, allowing access to the garage and creating an excellent lookout spot from the bedroom. And since I did mention that a shuttle bus does not have to be limiting in terms of adventure, here's a bike rack on the rear bumper holding both a bicycle and a motorcycle.
A bit further back, there's a kitchen and dinette combo that has been carefully curated to be as practical and cozy as possible. Starting with the kitchen boasts lots of countertop space as well as plenty of storage space both in the lower and upper cabinets.
It is also really well equipped for something found in a mobile home, with a large skylight above the propane stove and oven combo. This skylight is a great design touch, as it allows lots of natural light to get into the bus as well as letting the smoke and smell that come with cooking flow out. There's also a hidden fridge mounted on rails, which can slide into the cabinets and not take out any unnecessary space.
The dinette is on the opposite wall, and it's relatively spacious, with a large table flanked by two benches. On top of that, two large windows amplify the feeling of space, making this area feel even more roomy and airy. But as this is a mobile home, everything must serve multiple purposes, and the dinette doubles as a workstation where a MAC computer can be quickly placed and removed without hassle. And it can also do one more thing, turn into a bed or couch by folding the table.
Further back, the bathroom and closet sit on opposite walls. The wardrobe is ample and able to fit many clothing articles, which can be a nuisance in smaller builds. But this is where bus builds shine, as the extra space provides that little bit of added comfort.
Moving to the bathroom, it is also decently sized despite being a regular wet bath. Granted, it is still more luxurious – if it can be called that – than what's usually found in most van builds. It features a DIY composting toilet, a water-saving shower head, and not much more, but that's just about enough for life on the road.
The bedroom is the final area left, and it does seem a bit cramped, although, with the closet and bathroom placed in front of it, it also feels separated from the rest of the bus. And that's a good thing, as this natural division of areas helps set a distinct tone for each room. In turn, the bedroom feels serene and peaceful, with some wooden art depicting mountains adorning the back wall. It is also comfortable thanks to a queen-size mattress and a mini split AC unit.
With the goodies on the outside out of the way, let's look at what this mobile home's interior is hiding. And the first thing a guest would see when stepping inside this shuttle bus is the driver's cabin. And it is fantastic, more so than most similar builds, with all sorts of memorabilia and books on the spacious shelves here, as well as a great sound system.
The final piece of gear in this area is rather peculiar, to say the least. A sizeable curved monitor takes residence on the far side of the countertops, placed on a swivel mount. It serves as an entertainment center that can be enjoyed from the dinette when the weather is not at its best.
All things considered, this shuttle bus is very well designed, with every essential element being carefully addressed. It's an excellent blueprint for the nomad who just wants to casually explore the world without focusing on an extreme adventure.