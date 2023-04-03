This Refurbished City Bus in Japan Is Now a Sauna on Wheels That Travels the Country

Saunas are an integral part of Finnish culture and people in the country can hardly think of a place where not to put a sauna, but this type of sweat therapy is slowly gaining steam in other parts of the world as well.
Case in point, Japan, where a bus company in Hyogo Prefecture has transformed a decommissioned city bus into a sauna on wheels called Sabus. You have probably never imagined you could enjoy a sauna experience during a public bus ride, but this is possible now thanks to this mobile sauna built by Sauna Ikitai, a local start-up focused on promoting the health benefits of saunas. The company joined forces with Osaka-based architecture firm OSTR to refurbish decommissioned buses so that they function as moving saunas.
Now, let’s face it, daily commutes can get sweaty sometimes from being packed like sardines with a bunch of strangers, but the sauna bus will open up your pores in a different, more hygienic, and fun way. Not to mention it offers an exquisite way to experience the city.
The aim of the project was to breathe new life into a disused bus and give it a new identity. The exterior of the bus has remained mostly unchanged, except for some elements signaling the new use. Meanwhile, its internal structure and layout have been completely modified to create a comfortable space suitable for relaxation. Wooden seats and padded benches have been added so that passengers can ride in comfort, while the large bus windows have remained in place to allow them to perceive the movement of the vehicle and connect with nature.
The front part of the bus was restyled into a rest area, with benches, tables, and a vestibule for luggage storage. Sleek wooden panels will line the walls of the bus, reminiscent of a traditional wood-burning sauna.
The narrow space inside the bus serves as a good setting for a sauna as it maintains heat well. And the architects chose the back of the bus because the seat arrangement creates a height differential that allows for three levels, each with a different level of warmth. The first row is where you best enjoy the wellness benefits of the sauna, as you will feel the heat from the stove directly. The second row has the highest elevation and is closest to the ceiling, while the fourth row has the most convection from the ventilation and includes a bench that allows passengers to lie down.
It seems that environmental impact was also a concern when building this project, as some of the sauna equipment inside the bus was made of recycled and remodeled parts from old buses. For instance, the handrails on the seats were wrapped in hemp for a softer feel, the suspension strap was turned into a thermometer, and the buttons that used to alert the driver when someone wanted to disembark now sprinkle the heated sauna stones with water to generate steam. Moreover, the sauna is fueled by wood pellets.
This is certainly a unique concept, so if you happen to visit Japan, know that for just 1,000 yen (around $9), you can experience the only city bus that can be described as a “hot ride” firsthand.
