Volvo Recalls 9700 Bus Over Incorrectly Installed GPS

The replacement of the Carrus Star, Vector, and Regal was introduced in 2001 to much critical acclaim. The 9700 series is available stateside through Prevost’s network with a 13-liter turbo diesel inline-six engine that belts out 435 horsepower and 1,650 pound-feet (2,250 Nm) of twist.
A 12-speed transmission also needs to be mentioned, along with a 210-gallon (800-liter) fuel tank. R66 rollover testing compliant, the 9700 features a gross vehicle weight rating of 49,400 pounds (22,407 kilograms).
Recalled two months ago for an issue with the emergency light sensors, the 9700 series has been recalled yet again for a different concern. The Volvo Bus Corporation became aware of an incorrectly installed GPS in July 2022 after receiving a field report. Both Volvo and Prevost promptly started to investigate this issue with an emphasis on safety implications.
The case was then presented to the Product Safety Working Group in September 2022, which concluded that further investigation is required. The Product Safety Committee stepped in last month, concluding that a recall is required due to safety-related concerns. More specifically, the incorrectly installed GPS may cause the accelerator pedal sensor to malfunction, resulting in intermittent or complete loss of motive power.
On the upside, Volvo Bus Corporation isn’t aware of any reports of injury or death associated with this defect. How did the Swedish manufacturer mess it up, though? “During the vehicle manufacturing, certain wires of the GPS device were connected to the incorrect circuits by Volvo technicians.” The document attached below further highlights that “incorrect installation instructions were provided to Volvo technicians.”
Canadian subsidiary Prevost has been instructed to inspect and – if required – reinstall the global positioning system. Owner notification letters will be mailed in January 2023. In the meantime, owners may contact the Swedish manufacturer’s customer service at 1-866-870-2046.
The recall report published by the federal watchdog lists 20 affected coaches, all of them 2022 models. The subject population features build dates that range from September 27th, 2021, through October 25th, 2021.
Recalled two months ago for an issue with the emergency light sensors, the 9700 series has been recalled yet again for a different concern. The Volvo Bus Corporation became aware of an incorrectly installed GPS in July 2022 after receiving a field report. Both Volvo and Prevost promptly started to investigate this issue with an emphasis on safety implications.
The case was then presented to the Product Safety Working Group in September 2022, which concluded that further investigation is required. The Product Safety Committee stepped in last month, concluding that a recall is required due to safety-related concerns. More specifically, the incorrectly installed GPS may cause the accelerator pedal sensor to malfunction, resulting in intermittent or complete loss of motive power.
On the upside, Volvo Bus Corporation isn’t aware of any reports of injury or death associated with this defect. How did the Swedish manufacturer mess it up, though? “During the vehicle manufacturing, certain wires of the GPS device were connected to the incorrect circuits by Volvo technicians.” The document attached below further highlights that “incorrect installation instructions were provided to Volvo technicians.”
Canadian subsidiary Prevost has been instructed to inspect and – if required – reinstall the global positioning system. Owner notification letters will be mailed in January 2023. In the meantime, owners may contact the Swedish manufacturer’s customer service at 1-866-870-2046.
The recall report published by the federal watchdog lists 20 affected coaches, all of them 2022 models. The subject population features build dates that range from September 27th, 2021, through October 25th, 2021.