Volvo 9700 Bus Recalled Over Emergency Light Sensors Issue

The case was presented to the Swedish company’s Product Safety Working Group on November 1st to evaluate any potential safety concerns. Mere days later, the issue was elevated to the Product Safety Committee.Certain buses – namely 14 units produced for MY23 - were found to feature incorrectly installed emergency light sensors, which won’t activate after a rollover event, thus increasing the passenger evacuation time. On the upside, the safety boffins aren’t aware of any injury or death reports.Authorized retailers have been instructed to inspect and – if required – reinstall the emergency light sensors in the correct orientation. Owners will receive notifications by first-class mail on December 30th. The remedy will be performed free of charge, and any owner who corrected this defect out of their own pocket is entitled to receive reimbursement.Owners may also contact Volvo Bus at 1-866-870-2046 for additional information. The condition presented above was corrected in 9700 production on September 9th when the importance of following the emergency light sensor installation instructions was emphasized through additional training for the assembly line technicians. Even though the previous instructions specified the correct sensor orientation, certain technicians didn’t always follow them.The vehicles in question were assembled in the period between May 1st and May 31st. Featuring a gross vehicle weight rating of 49,400 pounds (22,407 kilograms), the 9700 comes exclusively with a six-cylinder turbo diesel engine stateside. It cranks out 435 horsepower and a staggering 1,650 pound-foot (2,250 Nm) of torque at 1,100 revolutions per minute.The spec sheet further lists a 12-speed semi-automatic transmission, an optional Allison automatic, Michelin 315/80 R22.5 rubber boots wrapped around steel wheels, an 18-inch steering wheel, auto-leveling suspension, and a fuel tank that takes up to 210 gallons (800 liters).