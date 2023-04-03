The Google Maps Updates Nobody Sees, But Everyone Should Be Happy About

Google Maps may be the preferred navigation choice for most users, but the parent firm is actually working on multiple fronts. Including keeping Maps safe for everyone, that is, as the growing popularity turned it into an important target for scammers.
As such, some of the most recent Google Maps updates aren’t visible to users, but are aimed specifically at identifying new abuse trends and blocking them before going online.
Google revealed recently that 2022 witnessed the introduction of two such important tools.
The first of them is a machine learning-powered system that helps Google determine abuse patterns faster. Last year, for example, the company recorded an increase in scams based on .design and .top domains. Thanks to machine learning, the pattern was detected in the early phases, so Google blocked the content from reaching Google Maps. The associated Google accounts were disabled as well.
Second of all, Google implemented a system specifically to block fraudulent imagery. Also powered by machine learning, the new technology was specifically developed to scan images that are uploaded on Google Maps.
A new technique used by scammers involves posting images that include fake phone numbers on top of legit businesses. As a result, scammers are trying to trick Google Maps users into calling them instead of the actual business. From this point, they can begin other more complex scams that would eventually turn a regular Google Maps user into a target.
Google says this system proved very effective, as it managed to detect and block most fraudulent images even before they made their way to Google Maps.
In fact, Google’s statistics show that all protection systems bundled with Google Maps worked like a charm last year. The company detected, blocked, and removed no more, no less than 115 million reviews that violate Google Maps policies. This represents an increase of 20 percent from the previous year and is living proof Google’s updated systems are working.
In addition, the new machine learning-powered systems block a total of 200 million photos and 7 million videos. Most of them were taken down because they were low quality or violated content policies. Thanks to the updated systems to detect new patterns, Google blocked 20 million attempts to create fake Business Profiles.
Google says the struggle to keep Google Maps a safe service doesn’t come down to just implementing systems that block fraudulent content. The company reveals that it’s also working with the FTC and other government agencies on this front. Occasionally, the battle is moved to court. Google says it also filed a lawsuit against a group of fraudsters that were impersonating the company specifically to sell fake reviews. The bad actors were using telemarketing calls and specifically targeted businesses interested in improving their Google Maps presence.
