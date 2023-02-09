These Updates Prepare Google Maps for New-Generation Navigation

The latest update for Google Maps adds a pack of new features on Android Automotive, including support for so-called “very fast charging stations.”
Preparing Google Maps for new-generation cars is a top priority for Google, and the introduction of Android Automotive, as well as its gradual expansion in the automotive space, helps the navigation app deliver new capabilities to drivers.
This is the purpose of this new update. Google wants Google Maps to feel like the natural solution when running in vehicles powered by Android Automotive, so the company is updating its navigation software with features whose role is to improve the genuine driving experience.
For example, Google Maps is getting support for adding charging stops to shorter trips.
Google Maps on Android Automotive gets access to essential vehicle data, including the current battery level and the range in real time. As such, the navigation software can tell if the vehicle has enough battery to reach a defined address. If it doesn’t, Google Maps can automatically search for charging stations along the route and automatically add a stop.
Starting with this new update, Google Maps can do the same for shorter trips too. Google explains that Google Maps’ routing model has been further tweaked to take into account the current traffic, the charge level, and the expected energy consumption. This means the navigation app isn’t only keeping an eye on the battery information, but it’s also looking into other factors that could affect the range, such as the heavy traffic you could come across.
Once it analyzes all this data, Google Maps can determine more accurately if you can reach the destination without stopping for a quick charge or not.
Because nobody wants to spend too much time waiting for the battery to get charged, Google Maps is now being updated with support for very fast chargers. When you search within Google Maps, you can now filter stations that are fitted with chargers delivering 150 kilowatts or higher. In Google’s own words, if you pick such a charger, you should be able to get back on the road in less than 40 minutes.
And last but not least, Google Maps is being updated with an improved search experience that includes charging stations displayed right on the results page. This is an important update for users who are always on the go, as you can choose your destinations based on the availability of charging stations. For example, whenever you’re looking for a supermarket, you can pick a location with an on-site charger.
All these features pave the way for a new-generation experience not only in Google Maps but also on Android Automotive. The platform is making good progress, with more carmakers embracing it, and these updates are supposed to eventually boost the customer appeal for vehicles powered by Google.
