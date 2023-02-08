Google Maps Is Getting a New Feature That’ll Make Navigation Easier on Android

Google has just unveiled a batch of new features for Google Maps, with glanceable directions representing the main highlight for mobile users.
By default, Google Maps can display all the navigation information that you need on the main screen when the navigation experience is enabled. This way, as long as you keep the navigation interface in focus, you should be able to see the next turn and the real-time ETA without the need for any kind of input.
Google is changing this with a new concept called glanceable directions.
The new feature will use Android’s native notification system, but will eventually make its way to iPhones as well with the help of Live Activities. Its purpose is to bring the essential navigation information closer to the user and display it without the need for keeping Google Maps in focus.
Glanceable notifications will show the next turn and the updated ETAs right on the lock screen and in the route overview interface. This means the most important navigation details will be right there in front of your eyes, and the only thing you’ll have to do is to wake up the screen.
Google says the glanceable directions are supposed to work as conveniently as possible, so they are always updated in real time. For instance, if you decide to take a route, Google Maps will automatically update the provided data too, so the ETA and the next turn details will be displayed accordingly.
As Google itself says, this information was previously available only on the main Google Maps navigation screen, but once the new feature goes live, unlocking the mobile device will no longer be needed.
Google Maps is getting innovative updates on a regular basis, and in the long term, this helps secure the leading spot in the mobile navigation market. Google is no longer alone in the navigation software space. Apple is very committed to a years-long strategy whose objective is to make Apple Maps a better alternative to Google Maps, especially as its transforming the Services unit into a money-making machine.
Apple Maps, however, lags behind its rival in one essential regard: most of the new features are primarily aimed at the domestic market. The rollout in the rest of the world typically happens at a rather slow pace, whereas Google typically brings new Google Maps features to all users at once.
The new glanceable directions will start rolling out for Google Maps users in the coming months, but Google hasn’t yet shared a specific ETA. On iPhone, users will have to run at least iOS 16.1, which means the new feature will only be available on the iPhone 8 and newer (older models are not supported by iOS 16 and later), while on Android, the built-in system notifications will take care of everything.
