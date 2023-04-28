2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty Dually Keeps It Leveled on Fuel Forged 22s Wrapped in 35s

While the Ford F-150 full-size light-duty pickup truck usually bears the brunt of the lifting of the sales to make sure it can offset the impact of the GM and Stellantis foes and keep the long-running delivery crown, that does not mean it lacks any additional help, especially from its larger Super Duty siblings.
The heavy-duty lineup of pickup trucks has been around as a separate model series since the 1999 model year and has massively contributed – not just figuratively but also actively – to the success of the Ford F-Series with its extreme, professional grade-oriented capabilities. There are various Super Duty trucks, from F-250s to F-550s, and the nameplate has been around for no less than five consecutive generations.
The latest, introduced by the Blue Oval company for the 2023 model year, is priced at $43,970 instead of a $34,445 starting MSRP for the F-150, so you know that customers are not kidding when asking the world and their mother from these trucks. Especially if they upgrade further up the line to a dually model like the F-450, which kicks off from $58,455.
Oh, please wait, the 2023 Super Duty now differs from the various trim models, so the white 2023 F-450 we see embedded below is the Lariat, meaning the owner churned out at least $78,665. Also, add the FX4 Off-Road package, and you're in for a massive hauler, all right! But wait, as there is more.
After all, this is the latest video feature (embedded below) by Coulton from TCcustoms, and Mitchell S. Watts, the affable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube, who promises this is a first-of-its-kind build, according to their knowledge. Whether or not that is the case, the 2023 F-450 Lariat dually sure looks confident and properly leveled due to the ReadyLIFT 2.5-inch (6.35 cm) leveling kit, the Fuel Forged 22-inch aftermarket wheels, which are shod in 35-inch Nitto Tire Ridge Grappler On-/Off-Road All-Terrain tires, the full-width N-FAB steps, or the Gen-Y hitch, and the Roll-N-Lock M-Series bed cover.
By the way, these are just the main highlights, as the duo – which is quite funny when discussing Coulton's height and Mitchell's added heft – know their stuff and dutifully explain many other connected or related things. For example, they compare the 2022MY and 2023 model year Super Duty, the F-350 to F-450, and even discuss the secrets of their customization trade.
For example, how there are just four Fuel Forged aftermarket wheels instead of six, which is cheaper and easier to clean, or how the front ones have a slight positive offset as opposed to the rear ones that are deeper than a satellite dish from the 1980s. Oh, and this F-450 is a workhorse – not a show truck, as evidenced by the new 32,000-pound (14,515 kg) hitch or the gooseneck assembly hiding under the bed cover! Cool, right?
