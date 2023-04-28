LEGO Marvel Ant-Man Construction Figure Is the Perfect Gift for the Little Fans

When it comes to movie studios, Marvel is certainly up there. The brand best known for its comic books has enjoyed plenty of movie releases that were met with astounding box office success. And that is for a good reason, as we can find many kinds of superheroes, from the super-rich and famous ones to those who struggle to live and those who are shy but very determined. Many of us find fragments of our own personalities in these superheroes and find ourselves forming a connection with them.
And while we might all have a different favorite hero, collecting action figures, movie memorabilia, and comics is the one thing we have in common and it unites us. From the most expensive items to cheap trinkets, fans love buying things that remind them of their favorite heroes.
Unsurprisingly, LEGO wants to do this by creating fantastic sets for both adults and children. One way to interest your kids in Marvel superheroes is to catch one of these Mecha armor figurines. Not only are they great and not-so-expensive toys, but they can also open new horizons to engineering. Knowing how all these pieces work together and how you can create something out of just a few bricks is quite a lesson.
Recently, LEGO came with new sets inspired by Marvel superheroes but with a twist. They all come in Mecha costumes. While some have that kind of costume in movies like Iron Man, others don't. Take, for example, Thanos. He has the Infinity Gauntlet that can do more than just an armor suit.
In February, a new Marvel movie was released. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). And now LEGO has come with a new figurine inspired by that movie, the Ant-Man construction figure, which comes in a Mecha-like costume.
The figure comes with a microfigure of the Wasp, his little companion, and can be attached to his robot arm. Ant-Man's suit is fully jointed, meaning all the brick parts are articulated for endless play. Kids can pose the figure to show how powerful the superhero is or place him lying down after he took down the movie's main villain, Kang the Conqueror.
What is remarkable about this set is that it can be added to many collections. One of them is superhero figures like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Venom, and more. And, of course, the Mech-suit builds, such as Rocket, Thanos, Hulk, and Ghost Rider.
Since so many sets include a figurine or a hero in a robot suit, we can expect LEGO to release more of these builds. We may have the first female superhero as a LEGO set.
The Ant-Man figure will be released on May 1, 2023, and costs $29.99 (€29.99 on the European Market). It can be built from 289 pieces and is recommended for children over eight years.
