This LEGO Ideas Mr. Bean Mini Is an Amazing Trip Down Memory Lane

When it comes to cars from movies and TV shows, LEGO has a relatively modest offering. But luckily, fans can take advantage of the brand's Ideas website to go out hunting for ideas of builds that will take them back to their childhoods.
And one fantastic example of that is this Mini 1000 Mk IV, which most people might recognize as the car from one of the most famous shows to grace the silver screen, one almost synonymous with comedy. I am, of course, talking about Mr. Bean, a show that put a smile on the faces of countless people. LEGO Ideas user deo10_01 decided to immortalize the car from the iconic show in plastic goodness. On top of that, the character is played by Rowan Atkinson, an actor with close ties to car collecting and motorsports, making this set that much more interesting.
This particular build pays homage to not only the TV show as a whole but also one of its most iconic scenes, Mr. Bean's ingenious yet unfortunate drive back home. Additionally, the set is modular, with plenty of features and details that fans can mix and match, allowing it to be displayed in multiple formats.
Since I mentioned the great attention to detail present in this set, let's take a look at what is included. The most prominent piece here is the Mr. Bean minifigure sitting in the iconic armchair placed on top of the Mini. Consequently, the strange mop/brush contraption used by the character as part of the car's modified driving system is also included here, held by the minifigure, as if ruling over all other LEGO creations.
And just in case that wasn't good enough for a picky fan of the show, Teddy is also part of this set. It proudly takes up a seat inside the apple-green Mini and sticks its head out the window, which is a nice touch, considering how hard it is to make an interior for a set so small. The final two touches are a ticket and a suitcase that can be displayed being carried by the iconic character who made so many people laugh despite rarely saying as much as a word.
The most fascinating detail about this set is that it comes in minifigure scale, which means it can be seamlessly integrated into a LEGO city build, where it can serve as a quirky and unique detail. Conversely, considering the abundance of minifigure scale sets inspired by movies or TV shows available on the Ideas website, it can become part of a special MOC centered around that theme.
Given the number of details that pay homage to different scenes from the TV show, this project is clearly the result of passion and fond memories. As such, it deserves a show of support from everyone who grew up laughing at Mr. Bean's shenanigans.
