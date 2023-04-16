This LEGO Ideas A-Team Build Is Guaranteed To Take You Back to the 80s

LEGO is fascinating for many reasons, from teaching kids engineering concepts through its Technic sets to allowing fans of any age to create their own display pieces. But by far, the best thing about the toy brand is that it encourages imagination and creativity.
And a perfect example of that is given by a user on the LEGO Ideas website, who decided to build a set that pays homage to the famous TV show from the golden era. The A-Team is the show in question, and this is the third one that the user called MOCturnal uploaded. The first two sadly did not make it to the set goal of 10,000 supporters. Still, the user persevered and came up with a third, more complex idea, including Faceman's Chevrolet Corvette on top of the iconic GMC Vandura van featured in the show.
The name chosen by the user who created this set also fits this build. As odd of a statement as that might be, it isn't, as this build is based on an eight-stud-wide architecture, and the MOC in the user's name stands for My Own Creation. That creation can also be a LEGO city, and vehicles of this size would fit perfectly into such a build. This A-Team set could add a touch of action movie flair to a regular city or serve as decorative props in a Hollywood-esque LEGO creation.
And considering how small of a build that is, it's a pleasant surprise to see how many details the user managed to include in this set. The van has the four captain's chairs, the CB radio, a sliding side door, opening rear doors, and the roof even lifts to showcase the interior.
The van's exterior is impeccable, sporting the fog lights on top, the bull bar, and the red turbine-style wheels. The red stripe on the side, along with the rear spoiler, is also present, and the user even pays attention to the two-tone paint of the van. This is a fascinating detail to see, as it sometimes gets overlooked even by fans of the TV show who built life-like replicas.
Faceman's Chevy Corvette is featured in this LEGO Ideas build, but the user doesn't showcase the interior, hinting it could still be a work in progress. But despite that, it already looks pretty detailed, looking a lot more accurate than one would expect from such a tiny build. However, a few things can be spotted, like the red seats inside, the dashboard, and the prominent bulging hood.
Considering all the tiny details included in this build and the fact that it's the third set with the same theme that this user uploads, it shows how much passion went into it. It's quirky, unique, and definitely worth showing some support.
