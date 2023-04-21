These Rumored Star Wars Mechs Are Meant to Bring Young Enthusiasts Into the Fold

Star Wars is more than just another series of movies that people forget after some time. It is a fictional Universe that inspired many people, from decorating their houses to creating amazing costumes and even teaching them a thing or two about what is good and what is evil. Whether you like the new Star Wars or not, we cannot deny that LEGO makes some astonishing sets inspired by these movies.
We had many Star Wars sets, and many are yet to come. We have spaceships, minifigurines, helmets, and, more recently, even dioramas. But something new is approaching, something we have seen with the Marvel sets. And those are Mechs.
Surfing on the internet, I have found many reviews from people that loved this idea. Although not intended for a mature audience, they are an excellent way to introduce your kids to the movies you enjoy.
A few set numbers have appeared on the third party LEGO sellers, and fans have discovered that these sets are planned to be released on August 1, 2023. These sets are 75368 Darth Vader Mech, 75369 Boba Fett Mech, and 75370 Storm Trooper Mech. All are priced at $14.99 (€14.99 on the European market) and come with a similar number of pieces, between 139 and 155.
If the new Mechs will be like the Marvel ones, then they might be quite enjoyable. A nice feature to keep in mind is that we might find a unique minifigure that will fit Mech's cockpit. That minifigure will represent either Darth Vader, Boba Fett, or a Storm Trooper. Its arms, legs, and fingers will be fully functional and might also come with a weapon.
These Star Wars Mechs are designed to be played by kids starting from 6 years and up. They usually measure around 4-5 in. (11-12) cm and can fully stand without a supporting structure.
We do not know yet when these sets will be announced. One might only wonder that it might be somewhere in May and perhaps on the 4th. Annually, LEGO celebrates May the 4th as a way to pay homage to the entire Star Wars series.
Last year we saw many new sets, surprises, giveaways, early access to the latest builds, and tons of deals. This celebration starts on May 1, and we have already seen the new UCS set. The X-Wing Starfighter comes with 1,949 pieces and is priced at $239.99 (€239.99 in Europe). It will be launched on Star Wars Day, but VIPs might get the chance to buy it earlier.
We cannot wait to see what LEGO has in store for the Star Wars Celebration. We hope to see even more sets that perhaps will not cost a fortune and are more friendly towards the limited space available from owning so many LEGOs.
