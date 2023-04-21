The Difference Between Google Maps and This Alternative App Is Embarrassing

Finding a worthy Google Maps alternative isn’t necessarily difficult, especially as navigation experts like Sygic and TomTom are also investing big in mobile solutions.
HERE WeGo is often described as a competitor to Google Maps and Waze, sporting a similar feature lineup mixed with a freeware license.
But new research conducted by Peter Vardy reveals that HERE WeGo leaves a lot to be desired in at least one regard.
The study tried to determine the most popular apps based on social media data. Needless to say, Google Maps and Waze came on top, but HERE’s software was also among the top navigation solutions.
To determine how accurate each application is, Vardy tested them on real routes and calculated an average road trip timing based on the data indicated by all solutions. The results were, well, surprising.
Google Maps and Waze provide the most accurate ETAs. HERE WeGo, on the other hand, offers a completely different experience.
The application was off by 13 percent right from the moment when the researchers calculated the average travel time for the indicated routes. As such, HERE’s navigation solution provided different timing information than the rest of its competitors, despite taking into account traffic reports and updates.
The study revealed that HERE WeGo provided an ETA different from the average in 40 percent of the tests. In other words, if you use HERE WeGo for navigation, the application provides an ETA that’s different from Google Maps and Waze on four out of ten occasions.
According to the research, Google Maps and Waze proved to be the most accurate navigation solutions in terms of ETAs.
While HERE’s application didn’t perform well in the ETA test, it impressed in terms of traffic updates. The solution offered information on 86 percent of the routes, scoring just as well as leader Google Maps. The results prove HERE is improving its mobile application fast, though it still needs to work on the ETAs.
Just like Google Maps and Waze, HERE WeGo is available free of charge. Most professional alternatives, such as Sygic’s and TomTom’s, come with a fee. HERE tries to expand in the mobile navigation space with a freeware solution, and given its almost flawless traffic update system, it should rapidly gain more traction.
In the meantime, Google Maps and Waze continue to be the top choices for most users. The study revealed that Waze is typically the most popular navigation app, especially in Europe, where its data is particularly accurate. Google Maps is the leading choice in the United States, where it also offers spot-on traffic updates and information. Apple Maps is considered one of the top alternatives for American users in search of an advanced navigation solution on iPhone and Android.
