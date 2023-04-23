Star Wars Day Is Upon Us and LEGO Has Some Sweet Deals and Gifts for All the Fans

Star Wars fans gather for the best celebration each year on May the 4th. And as always, LEGO is here to amaze you with incredible sets and surprises. Starting on May 1, the celebration begins, and so do the crazy offers.
We can expect many gifts with different purchases and VIP-exclusive items, such as a keychain. If you happen to be a VIP member, you can get double points on selected Star Wars sets you buy.
Last year, they offered an exclusive physical item that could be won through a raffle - a Star Wars book and two sets signed by Anthony Daniels, the actor who played the lovely C3PO character. All these rewards were available only for VIP members. But do not worry, as registering to be a member is free. You can use this status later to get even more rewards for every purchase that hits the required mark and gain access to sets before anyone else. Since the release of the LEGO Star Wars Day page, we got to see all the upcoming sets and the rewards you could get.
The first gift offered is the 40591 Death Star II. A miniature build of one of the most famous ships, if not the most famous, as its only competitors for this coveted title are the Millenium Falcon and the Imperial Star Destroyer. This set comes with 289 pieces, which makes it quite a good build for a gift. With it, you also get a small display featuring Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque. The Death Star figure can make a good decoration piece since it comes with a throne for itself and does not need any other support. The model measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high and 3.5 in. (9 cm) in diameter.
A few sets will be released to complete the celebration, and all the VIP members can buy them starting May 1. A few days earlier than their standard release.
The X-Wing Starfighter is the first and most important set in terms of size and price. It is a UCS build with a "small" price of only $239.99. But it also comes with 1,949 pieces so that the value can be understandable.
It comes with adjustable wings that transform it into flight or attack mode. There are also two minifigures included, one with Luke Skywalker in his rebel pilot uniform and another with an R2-D2 droid. The Skywalker minigifure can be added in the cockpit, while the R2-D2 one can stand right behind him. It can be displayed on the included stand with a decorated plaque that showcases all the technical data. The model measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) in height, 21.5 in. (55 cm) in length, and 17.5 in. (44 cm) in width.
Two Star Wars dioramas are also coming just in time for the celebration, an Emperor's Throne Room and an Endor Speeder Chase. The first one comes with 807 pieces and costs $99.99. It includes three minifigures, Palpatine, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. The throne can be rotated, and there are also two plaques, one with the celebration and one with the famous movie quote, "I am a Jedi, like my father before me." This model measures around 6.5 in. (17 cm) in height, 8 in. (21 cm) in width, and 7 in. (17 cm) in depth.
The Endor Speeder Chase diorama is slightly cheaper at just $79.99 and has fewer parts, 608 pieces. It includes three minifigures, Leia, Luke Skywalker, and a Scout Trooper. The bikes can be adjusted in any way you like, and it measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) wide, and 7 in. (18 cm) deep.
The little fans are not forgotten. They also get three LEGO sets designed for children. The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter comes with 88 pieces priced at $15.99. It includes a Mandalorian minifigure and a Grogu one.
To complete the Mandalorian sets, the Spider Tank is the biggest build out of the three. It comes with 526 pieces, a Mandalorian minifigure with a Darksaber, Bo-Katan with two blasters, and a tiny Grogu micro-figure. It is priced at $49.99.
Only the Pirate Snub Fighter will be available on May 1. The other two will come on August 1 but are still visible on LEGO Star Wars Day. All the prices noted above are the same on the European Market.
The second gift we got to see is the Return of the Jedi 40th Collectible coin. It comes in a black box with the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th sticker. Inside, we find an embossed double-sided silver coin. On one side is the Death Star II, and on the other is the Star Wars logo. We can also see a blueprint depicting an unfinished version of the Death Star with LEGO bricks. It is priced at $14.99, but do not expect to be able to buy it since it only comes as an extra if you order over a specific value.
One of the best sets yet to come is the Executor Super Star Destroyer. It is Darth Vader's personal spaceship. It is a small set of only 630 pieces, but it is also quite affordable at $69.99. It has two smaller Star Destroyers to fly along the main one and a large display with a 40th-anniversary plaque.
The Pirate Snub Fighter is part of the Mandalorian Season 3 sets. It has 285 pieces priced at $34.99 with two minifigures, Vane, and a Snub Fighter Pilot.
