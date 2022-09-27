New LEGO Mandalorian Razor Crest Is Here Just in Time for Season 3, Grogu Included

A couple of weeks ago, Disney released the first teaser trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian. The new adventures of Din Djarin, his companions, and perhaps even the Child (we’ll still call him Baby Yoda) should hit your living room screens early next year.
There are several ways to help pass the time faster. You could watch one or more of the many Star Wars side shows now streaming on Disney (Andor, Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, you name it). Or, you could play the many games on the topic out there. Or you could simply indulge yourself in a new, massive, 6,197-piece LEGO set dedicated to the Mandalorian.
Officially called LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest Ultimate Collector Series Set (a mouthful, I know), the new work of tiny plastic brick art will become available on LEGO on October 7, with pricing set at $599.99 (same in euros).
For that, one gets one cool build, made up of almost 6,200 pieces and measuring 72 cm (28 inches) in length, 50 cm (20 inches) in width, and 24 cm in height (9 inches). But those are the boring stuff, read on for the really cool ones.
The Razor Crest comes with removable engines and cockpit to make play funnier (if you’ll play with it, that is, and not keep it somewhere safe for all eternity), an escape pod, and a carbon-freezing chamber, because what is a bounty hunter without one? The ship also features four minifigures showing Grogu, the Mandalorian, Mythrol, and Kuiil riding a Blurrg.
“I wanted it to be ultra-detailed so that every Star Wars and LEGO fan can enjoy discovering all the exciting features – from the carbon-freezing chamber to the escape pod. I know that fans of the Star Wars galaxy, builders and more will love recreating their favourite adventures from this extraordinary series," said in a statement LEGO designer Cesar Soares.
