LEGO Celebrates 40 Years Since the Release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi With An Amazing Set

Many years have passed since fans have been introduced to a galaxy far, far away and got hooked on one of the most amazing movie franchises. Star Wars has gathered fans across the entire globe and paved the way for mountains of fan fiction and toys.
And what could be a more fitting way to celebrate 40 years since the Jedi vanquished the Sith in the original trilogy than with a new LEGO set? An Ultimate Collectors set is the right answer to that, since this is a lot smaller than such a celebration deserves. Albeit, there is a silver lining here, as a smaller set like this one is much more affordable, giving more fans a chance to own a great piece of Star Wars memorabilia.
Nevertheless, the Executor Super Star Destroyer LEGO set pays homage to one of the greatest Imperial ships ever created, although a small one. It is also known as a Super-class Star Destroyer. The best known one is the “Executor,” the personal flagship of everyone’s favorite emotionally-distressed dark lord of the Sith, Darth Vader.
In the movie, this starship spanned 62,335 feet (19,000 meters) in length, making some of our towns look small. With that gargantuan size to lob around, it could only reach a speed of 62 mph (100 kph) while patrolling, at least according to Wookieepedia. This sounds sluggish even for a grocery-getter car in our universe, let alone a starship in a galaxy far, far away.
But, as is always the case, there is a method to this madness. The Executor was not meant as an agile ship meant for dog fighting. It was more akin to an aircraft carrier, with the numerous ships it carried taking care of the battle while it engaged other dreadnoughts in a long-range bombardment.
The LEGO model will be a teensy-weensy replica of the most iconic ship in the Star Wars Universe. It will measure over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 17 in. (43 cm) long, and 7 in. (18 cm) wide. Alongside the big model, two other cute and small Star Destroyers can be attached to the main ship with translucent tube-like elements.
It will make a great display model since it comes with a buildable stand included and a nameplate. To stand out from the other Star Wars sets, this model also comes with the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi plaque.
You can combine this set with the latest release for the anniversary, the TIE Bomber. It features three minifigures, Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane, and a TIE bomber pilot. And each comes with a weapon representing the characters and a Gonk Droid. This set is priced at $64.99 (€64.99) and includes 625 pieces, similar to the Executor Super Star Destroyer.
These two make a great gift for both an adult and a child since the TIE Bomber is recommended for kids over the age of 9, while the new set is projected towards adult collectors.
This LEGO set will be released on May 1, 2023, just in time for the celebration. It will cost $69.99 (€69.99) and can be built out of 630 pieces. I like the smaller sets more than the huge ones and not only for the price. They are easier to deposit and display on the furniture, plus the second time I would build them, I will not spend the next few hours just categorizing bricks.
