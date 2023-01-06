If You Are a Fan of Star Wars, You Must Have These New LEGO Sets

These new LEGO sets will make any Star Wars fan happy, whether you like the old Star Wars or the new series. All of them can be a great addition to your expanding Star Wars collection, each coming with its own minifigures.
The TIE Bomber is a 40th-anniversary set, marking 40 years since the release of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, back in 1983. And what better way to celebrate than another LEGO set? With 625 pieces, this set is not quite big, but that’s for the better since it also costs less, at $64.99 (€64.99/£59.99), a price tag that makes it affordable for the many fans of the series.
For such a small price, it features quite a lot of minifigures. These include the minifigures of Darth Vader with a lightsaber, Vice Admiral Sloane, and a TIE fighter, both with a blaster pistol and a Gonk Droid. It has an opening in the cockpit, where you can put the minifigure of your choice (the perfect spot for the Darth Vader minifigure).
This set also lets you build six torpedoes and you can also fire four of them in the designed warhead bay with a torpedo-dropping function. To make it even more playable, this TIE Bomber also has two stud shooters right at the front. Transport these torpedoes to the TIE Bomber with the special cart that has space for two of those and a minifigure. The set measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) long, and 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide.
As I said above, these sets are dedicated to all Star Wars fans, whether they enjoy the movies or the animated series. The 501st Clone Troopers Pack, later known as Vader’s Fist, appeared in the Clone Wars animated TV show and was one of the most famous legions led by Anakin Skywalker.
The 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack comes with four minifigures, each resembling a clone specialist, an officer, and two heavy troopers. It consists of 119 pieces, and you can buy it for $19.99 (€19.99/£17.99). Again, there are more minifigures in this 20 bucks set than in many other more expensive ones (of course, those have more pieces).
The set comes with an AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon with adjustable legs, an elevating cannon, a spring-loaded shooter, and a seat for one minifigure. It measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) in height, 2.5 in. (6 cm) in width, and is 5 in. (13 cm) deep.
Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter is as cute and dangerous as it sounds. Yes, there is also another Starship with more pieces and a Mandalorian minifigure. But this one can fit anywhere and is also a great choice to get your kids interested in Star Wars.
This set comes with 85 pieces for a price of $9.99 (€9.99/£8.99), making it a great toy for small kids. It measures over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) long, and 3 in. (8 cm) wide and it can be combined with other Star Wars Microfighter sets, if you already have them since most of the old ones are either retired or out of stock. Of course, there is also a Boba Fett minifigure and an opening cockpit inside the Starship.
All these LEGO sets were recently released, and you can buy them from the official LEGO website.
