Marvel’s 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Gets Electrified by Volkswagen

The third 'Ant-Man' movie is just around the corner and, like many other Marvel movies before it, it comes with a car manufacturer collaboration. This time, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' will feature an EV thanks to Volkswagen.
And it makes sense. Ant-Man aka Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is an electrical engineer, while the Pym family is made up of scientists.
Most of the movies from the last three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phases have included collaborations with famous manufacturers. It was Lexus for 'Black Panther' and 'The Eternals,' Hyundai for 'Spider-Man,' Acura for 'The Avengers,' 'Thor,' and 'Captain America: The First Avenger,' Audi for 'Iron Man,' and Lamborghini for 'Doctor Strange.'
The previous 'Ant-Man' movie, the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' featured a collaboration with Hyundai to promote the 2019 Veloster. Naturally, other models showed up in the movie as well, like the Elantra, Kona, and Santa Fe.
And we all remember Scott Lang hanging out with his former cellmate, Luis (Michael Peña), in a 1972 Ford Econoline. That car had quite an important role in the series, becoming the key to traveling to the Quantum Realm. While Peña doesn't seem to return to the third installment, our guess is that the minivan will.
But now, we’re going one step further into the electrified era, and Ant-Man will be doing that with a partnership with Volkswagen. The model of choice? The ID.4. The joined campaign will include custom content in collaboration with Marvel Studios and a red carpet appearance at the movie's premiere in mid-February in Los Angeles, California.
And it turns out the Volkswagen ID.4 will act as the superhero's family car and will have Scott drive his daughter, Cassie, around in it.
Given how big Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are, the German brand is very happy with the collab. Calling Ant-Man “one of the most likable characters in the MCU,” Gilbert Heise, Head of Global Brand Management and Consumer Insights at Volkswagen, shared that Lang “is a perfect fit for our brand: he is likable, authentic and has a great sense of humor.” Of course, he acknowledged that “integrating the ID.4 in the movie and the accompanying campaign enables us to reach millions of people all over the world. “
The partnership reveal also comes with a custom TV spot to kick off the global campaign. The ad shows Cassie (Kathryn Newton) in a suit for the first time, shrunk to an ant-size, trying to sneak away in the family's Volkswagen ID.4 before Ant-Man catches her.
Volkswagen, the Walt Disney Studios partnerships team, and Bullitt were in charge of developing and producing the ad, with longtime MCU collaborator Anthony Leonard III at the helm. In fact, Leonard III previously directed the last 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' ad for Lexus and the one for 'The Eternals,' called 'Parking Spot.'
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' will hit theaters on February 17. And, as mentioned, the Volkswagen ID.4 will be there for the premiere.
