Red Bull's Sergio Perez Will Have a Black Panther-Themed Helmet for the Brazilian GP

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez is hoping to get some Black Panther powers for the upcoming race, as he has just revealed he’ll be sporting a Wakanda Forever helmet for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The helmets in Formula One offer the drivers a way to show tribute to their countries or give a nod to their hobbies or things they’re passionate about. It’s also a way to create a unique piece, given that drivers sport the same uniform as their colleagues from the same team.
For the upcoming second-to-last Grand Prix in Brazil, Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez will channel the Black Panther powers. Or at least he’s hoping to do that, thanks to his helmet.
The Mexican driver, who is currently in second place in the championship, unveiled his upcoming helmet on social media on November 8, writing, "My helmet for the next race, your thoughts?" Checo added, "Hope we can be as fast as Black Panther."
Perez seems to have attended the premiere of Marvel's latest big picture movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and held out the helmet with black and gold accents for everyone to see.
The movie is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 film Black Panther, and will also feature Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who is an acquaintance of Sergio Perez. The motion picture premieres on November 11, two days before the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The Mexican driver isn't the only one who made a reference to the movie. In 2020, for the Belgian Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton dedicated his pole position to lead actor Chadwick Boseman, who had passed away the previous day.
Although Wakanda, the fictional country from the movie, is a technologically advanced nation, Red Bull Racing didn't really need vibranium to create this year's incredibly powerful and fast RB18. But the Black Panther powers might help for yet another win at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.
