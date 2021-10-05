Marvel's "Eternals" Hero Gets Behind the Wheel of a Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance

Lexus has driven straight into Marvel's Cinematic Universe with a new marketing campaign that features the hero from the upcoming Marvel movie "Eternals," rushing on the streets of Los Angeles behind the wheel of an IS 500 as a huge battle rages nearby.
The two-minute video called "Parking Spot" was directed by the Russo brothers, the iconic duo known for directing four Marvel movies, including one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame."
The new ad shows Kumail Nanjiani's character Kingo struggling with very humane problems such as confusing road signs, double-parked cars, and pedestrians who keep getting in the way, all while he's trying to find a safe parking spot for his new Lexus IS 500 sport sedan. All these humorous situations are accentuated by the epic Super Hero battle unfolding downtown.
Viewers who pay close attention to the ad will spot a few Easter eggs. Lexus selected Oscar-winning visual effects company Framestore to create the quality of VFX fans expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, Gaius Charles, the new Lexus voice, appears in the commercial.
The star of the two-minute clip, Lexus' first model in the new F Sport Performance range, will arrive in U.S. dealerships this fall with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8, a throaty quad exhaust, and intimidating power straight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The sedan can reach 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.4 seconds and comes with unique 19-inch Enkei wheels and exclusive black F Sport Performance badges as well. Plus, the eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission borrowed from the RC F features a "lockup torque converter."
"Parking Spot" will be the focus of the high-profile marketing campaign, which will appear in a variety of media placements ranging from special events to Lexus dealerships. The upcoming "Eternals" movie will also feature Lexus LS 500 flagship sedan and the all-new NX luxury crossover. The film is set to hit in U.S. theaters on November 5th.
