2022 Lexus IS Pricing Revealed, Starts at Just Under $40k

Lexus has updated the IS range for the 2022 model year. The Japanese sedan was redesigned for 2021, and its latest update brings more available packages in the range, as well as new individual options. The 2022 Lexus IS is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, as well as three distinct powertrain options.
Let us start with the new packages that Lexus has introduced in its 2022 IS range. The Comfort package, for example, now comes with rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers, as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror with the Homelink system. The IS 300 and 350 F Sport can opt for the Premium Package, which brings 19-inch wheels, a power moon roof, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel that is also wrapped in leather, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror with an integrated garage door opener (Homelink system), a rear armrest with cup holders, a power rear sunshade, front door scuff plates, black open-pore wood trims for the interior, the Lexus Memory system and power tilt and telescopic steering column.
The Lexus Memory Package, offered separately if desired, involves the ability to save the position of the steering wheel along with the outside mirror position and driver's seat position. In other words, the 2022 Lexus IS will let you set your desired driving position, complete with steering wheel and side mirror settings, right into the car's memory.
The Japanese marque also implemented the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which integrates a Pre-Collision System with Frontal Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection and Bicyclist Detection. The 2022 Lexus IS also comes with an all-speed dynamic radar cruise control system, a lane departure alert with steering assist, and features like road sign assist and intelligent high beams.
The 2022 Lexus IS 300 starts at an MSRP of $38,625 and is the only one in the range with an inline-four-cylinder engine. The turbocharged unit provides 241 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft (350 Nm) of torque from 1,650 rpm to 4,400 rpm.
Do not confuse this model with its AWD sibling, which is the Lexus IS 300 AWD, with 260 horsepower and 236 lb.-ft (320 Nm) of torque. The latter has a 3.5-liter V6 engine, all-wheel-drive and starts at $40,625. While both versions of the IS 300 are fitted with an automatic transmission, the inline-four variant comes with an eight-speed Sport Direct Shift unit, while the V6 features a six-speed automatic.
Lexus’2022 IS 350 F Sport also has a 3.5-liter V6 engine that provides 311 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft (380 Nm) of torque. This version starts at $43,050 and comes with an eight-speed automatic.
The all-wheel-drive variant based on the former version comes in at an MSRP of $45,050 and features a six-speed automatic transmission. The prices listed above do not include the delivery, processing and handling fee of $1,075. Even with that fee, the base model still starts at under $40k.
Lexus still offers the IS 500, which features a 5.0-liter V8 unit, pumping out 472 horsepower and 395 lb.-ft (535 Nm) of torque. It is the first model in the Lexus F Sport Performance line and it starts at an MSRP of $56,600.
It will get a special Launch Edition, which will be limited to just 500 units in North America. The starting price of a 2022 Lexus IS 500 Launch Edition is set at $67,400. Both values for the IS 500 do not include the $1,075 delivery, processing and handling fee.
