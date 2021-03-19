2021 Lexus IS: When the Japanese Decide to Teach Perfectionism

It seems they got everything right with the 2021 Lexus IS: the car has a brand-new look, yet it is easy to notice it belongs to the well-known dynasty of Lexus premium mid-size sedans. Yes, it makes you feel like dropping your current IS and going for the new one. Doing this, on the other hand, you will get an already known technical platform. The one that was introduced in 2014, to be more precise. Let’s clarify and summarize, sticking to the facts.

