Doug DeMuro Reviews 2022 Lexus IS 500, Guess What Other Sports Sedan He'd Rather Have

A quick glance at the 2022 Lexus IS might not be enough to reveal the fact that underneath its shiny new sheet metal, this is nearly a decade-old vehicle in terms of design and architecture. Instead of replacing it with a brand-new generation car last year, Lexus decided to simply give the IS an extensive facelift.
To be fair, the redesign really does stand out, especially if you look at the 2021/2022 model side by side with say a 2019 or 2020 model year IS.
Fast forward to today and we suddenly have even more reasons to discuss the Lexus sports sedan thanks to the recent unveiling of the IS 500 F Sport model, powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, good for 472 hp (478 ps) and 395 lb-ft (535 Nm) of torque. That’s the same engine you’ll find in the RC F and at the same time, the type of engine you won’t find in the IS 500 F Sport’s German rivals.
This is something DeMuro felt the need to emphasize during his review of the IS 500, stating that carmakers don’t really make naturally aspirated V8-powered sports sedans anymore and he’s quite right.
However, while he did enjoy the engine’s soundtrack and the overall performance of the vehicle, DeMuro couldn't help but feel as though the IS 500 is seriously hampered by its "old-fashioned" gearbox, whereas rivals like BMW, Mercedes and Audi have similar cars that feel quicker even with less horsepower.
One example is the BMW M340i, which DeMuro said he’d take over the Lexus IS 500 at the very end of his review. On paper, that kind of makes sense considering how the BMW is actually quicker to 60 mph despite putting down nearly 100 fewer horsepower.
As for an M3 comparison, that would be kind of pointless, as the German model is clearly geared towards higher performance. But as a Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing rival? The IS 500 makes a lot of sense.
Fast forward to today and we suddenly have even more reasons to discuss the Lexus sports sedan thanks to the recent unveiling of the IS 500 F Sport model, powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, good for 472 hp (478 ps) and 395 lb-ft (535 Nm) of torque. That’s the same engine you’ll find in the RC F and at the same time, the type of engine you won’t find in the IS 500 F Sport’s German rivals.
This is something DeMuro felt the need to emphasize during his review of the IS 500, stating that carmakers don’t really make naturally aspirated V8-powered sports sedans anymore and he’s quite right.
However, while he did enjoy the engine’s soundtrack and the overall performance of the vehicle, DeMuro couldn't help but feel as though the IS 500 is seriously hampered by its "old-fashioned" gearbox, whereas rivals like BMW, Mercedes and Audi have similar cars that feel quicker even with less horsepower.
One example is the BMW M340i, which DeMuro said he’d take over the Lexus IS 500 at the very end of his review. On paper, that kind of makes sense considering how the BMW is actually quicker to 60 mph despite putting down nearly 100 fewer horsepower.
As for an M3 comparison, that would be kind of pointless, as the German model is clearly geared towards higher performance. But as a Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing rival? The IS 500 makes a lot of sense.