Lexus IS Turns Into Feisty Sportback Worthy of the New F Sport Performance Range

America just got the 2022 IS and IS 500 F Sport Performance pricing information and there’s good news all around. The base price for the former kicks off below the $40k mark, while the latter is the herald of sporty things to come.
Of course, the 2022 S 500 F Sport Performance gets a sensible MSRP jump to $56,500, with the collectible Launch Edition going for no less than $67,400. But that’s quite all right, as the feisty sedan packs a 5.0-liter V8 inside the engine bay. It’s good for 472 hp and helps the IS thunder away to 60 mph (96 kph) in as little as 4.4 seconds, so it’s probably going to fly off the dealer lots just as fast later this fall.
Better yet, Lexus points out this is just the first entry into the newly minted F Sport Performance range and that probably gave ideas to just about everyone. Including Hamid Davoodi, the virtual artist behind the hdm.design account on social media. The pixel master thus comes up with a very cool Audi-inspired Sportback reinterpretation of the IS F Sport.
Indeed, he doesn’t explicitly mention the hot hatchback’s allegiance to the new F Sport Performance series, but we decided to logically connect the dots. After all, the IS 500 F Sport Performance is already there. And if Lexus ever decided to have a quirky five-door liftback take on the sporty four-door sedan, sending it directly to the top of the food chain would only come as a natural conclusion.
On the other hand, this virtual artist was a bit of a Scrooge with the imaginative take on the Lexus IS Sportback, only presenting us with a close-up of the rear end – both for the CGI apparition and the IS F Sport template. So, just to make sure we can do the Japanese sedan justice, we also uploaded the official photos of the 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance to our gallery.
