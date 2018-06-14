2019 Hyundai Veloster Gets Ant-Man and The Wasp Commercial

After Infinity Wars joined the exclusive club of movies that made over two billion dollars, we're curious to see how Ant-Man and The Wasp is received.
People respond to characters played by great actors, not expanded fictional universes. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man hasn't exactly been a hit. But at least we get to see the actress who played Tauriel again, right?
Hyundai's new Veloster is going to be another charming presence in the movie. It's been given a treatment fitting of the role, with purple paint and big wheels like a toy car. You really can't take it too seriously!
And just like GM took advantage of the early Transformers movies, Hyundai will capitalize with a commercial and, it says, a fully integrated marketing campaign.
“Having our all-new Veloster immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a great way to entertain consumers and showcase the vehicle’s stylish design and performance capabilities to a massive audience,” said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “We wanted to take full advantage of this collaboration by engaging fans and providing them with experiences beyond the big screen.”
While we agree that the ad is funny, it's not quite on the level of the greatest Hyundai ads ever made. The Veloster is dressed up as a toy car because... it's the size of one. Sneaking between a regular-sized Veloster and a cop car, it revs its engine and almost gets a guy in trouble.
Will this help with sales? Probably not, especially as this doesn't look like anything you can buy. But if they had featured the 250 horsepower Veloster N in the movie, it would have felt like product placement, and nobody has time for that.
“There’s so much fun to be had with this film, which is why we’re elated about the approach that Hyundai has taken with their campaign,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s SVP of Global Partnerships & Marketing. “The humor is there, the heart is there, and the creativity is firing on all cylinders because they’re experimenting with the same sizing and scale gags that our heroes encounter all throughout the movie.”
