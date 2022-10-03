Lexus Says Wakanda Forever Again, Partners Up With Marvel Studios for Black Panther 2

Wakanda, the fictional African country in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was exceptionally advanced. So, it’s only fitting for Lexus to team up again with Marvel Studios for a new campaign centered around the electrified 2023 Lexus RZ 450e.
For the first Black Panther movie, we had a Lexus LC 500. If you don’t remember the scene exactly, it was when King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) was on a car chase, trying to catch the bad guys in South Korea, while his sister Shuri operated the technologically advanced sedan from afar. If you still need help remembering it, you can find the scene attached at the end of this article.
But now the show must go on. Although T’Challa will no longer be a part of the movie after the actor’s tragic passing, Lexus will continue to make a guest appearance.
The new movie will feature the Lexus LC 500 Convertible and the Lexus GX, but the brand has more in store for its fans. Although it will not make an appearance in the film, there will also be a marketing collaboration video between the brand and the formidable Dora Milaje, the Wakandan warriors, who will buckle up and take a ride in the brand's first-ever fully electric 2023 Lexus RZ 450e.
The 90-second ad will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with members of Wakanda’s all-female Royal Guard, the Dora Milaje, led by General Okoye (played by Danai Gurira), nimbly navigating pursuers in the Lexus RZ 450e – a luxurious, technologically advanced vehicle fit for Wakanda.
The Lexus vice president of marketing, Vinay Shahani, said of the new collaboration: “By returning to our successful relationship with Marvel Studios for the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Black Panther’ we are taking this collaboration to another level." He added, “The technology, creativity, and imagination we encounter in the futuristic nation of Wakanda is a natural fit for the sustainable, global society Lexus envisions with the introduction of our most advanced vehicle ever, the fully-electric RZ 450e, further extending our electrified vehicle portfolio.”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be directed by Ryan Coogler, meanwhile the upcoming ad will have award-winning filmmaker Anthony Leonardi III at the helm, who is no stranger to the MCU world. He was the director of the Marvel's The Eternals' collaboration with Lexus, "Parking Spot," and an illustrator for Avengers: Endgame. “I hope people watch the ad and feel like they are in a great movie. For each Lexus spot, I treat the vehicle like a character, so like a Marvel character, the RZ 450e is the hero. It is the star,” said Leonardi. “I hope viewers feel like they are along for the ride.”
You can check out the behind the scenes video below, with the full ad to be released soon across a variety of media platforms. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be out in theaters on November 11.
