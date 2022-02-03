Eugene Levy, Brie Larson and More Team Up for Nissan’s Action-Packed Super Bowl Ad

Just recently, Nissan shared a snippet of its Super Bowl ad featuring comedian-actor Eugene Levy. Now, ten days before the game, Nissan shared the full ad that shows how Levy transformed into an edgy rebel behind the wheel of a Nissan Z.
Multi-Emmy award-winning actor Eugene Levy is making his debut in a Super Bowl ad with Nissan. The Japanese company has gathered quite a lot of A-listers to make its return for the most advertisable moment on TV. While for some this means you get to see who wins, for others it is the perfect opportunity to advertise, and NBC is charging a jaw-dropping amount of money for a 30-second spot in the event: $6 million dollars.
Nissan is putting its 2023 Nissan Z, currently unreleased, in the center of the action, and the new, full ad fills up all the gaps from the first teasers showing Levy’s edgy 007 side.
In the new one-minute video, we get to see him interacting with brand ambassador Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) on the set of their movie, where Larson arrives behind the wheel of a yellow 2023 Nissan Z. She asks Levy if he wants to “give it a spin,” although he seems reluctant. “Coffee is enough excitement for me,” he says, in a very on-brand fashion.
But, once he gets behind the wheel, it feels like a different world. On the highway, he passes his Schitt’s Creek and frequent co-star Catherine O’Hara, who is driving a Nissan Ariya. O'Hara seems surprised to see Levy in the brightly colored sports car, and Levy simply says “Catherine,” as he lowers his window before cutting her off.
He starts to get even more comfortable behind the wheel and surprises Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista talking about a script in a café.
Suddenly, the scene changes and Levy transforms into the “Thrill Driver,” who is the main character in an action film. Gurira and Bautista are his co-stars and work with him to catch the bad guys, who are in helicopters and a Mad Max-inspired vehicle. He delivers an iconic one-liner “Cock-a-doodle-do", before performing a death-defying stunt in the Z and catching Dave Bautista in the air after jumping from Gurira’s motorcycle.
In the end, it all turns out to be a part of a movie the four of them are filming, and they all exit the theater and head out to the all-new all-electric Nissan Ariya. I don’t know about you, but I’d watch that movie.
