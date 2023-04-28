Luxury Fashion Brand CELINE Customized a Vintage MINI Moke for Summer Campaign

Whether they are of the two-wheeled or four-wheeled variety, vehicles are fashionista's new favorite bling. The automotive and fashion industries have often intertwined when particular cars have become an accessory to be showcased next to a certain brand's clothing or vice-versa. Here is a new collision between the two industries: French luxury fashion brand CELINE unveiled a customized MINI Moke for its La Collection de Saint-Tropez campaign for summer 2023.

10 photos Photo: CELINE