Meet Erebos X, a $1.5M Bespoke Supercar That Screams 'Look at Me!'

Remember the Mercedes-Benz Vision Gran Turismo from ten years ago? I think any true gearhead remembers that monster of a concept car commissioned by the creator of the widely popular video game to appear exclusively in GT6. Though it was originally created as a digital-only videogame vehicle, it was eventually developed into a real one, which became Bruce Wayne's daily driver in "Justice League" back in 2017. And it has now inspired the creation of another impressive limited series supercar called Erebos X.

6 photos Photo: Parker Brothers Concepts