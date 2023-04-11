Meet Erebos X, a $1.5M Bespoke Supercar That Screams 'Look at Me!'

Remember the Mercedes-Benz Vision Gran Turismo from ten years ago? I think any true gearhead remembers that monster of a concept car commissioned by the creator of the widely popular video game to appear exclusively in GT6. Though it was originally created as a digital-only videogame vehicle, it was eventually developed into a real one, which became Bruce Wayne's daily driver in "Justice League" back in 2017. And it has now inspired the creation of another impressive limited series supercar called Erebos X.
The Erebox X is the work of world-renowned custom shop Parker Brothers Concepts. The Florida-based team is spearheaded by brothers Shanon and Mark Parker and is known for pushing the envelope of design and engineering with their futuristic motorcycles, over-the-top movie cars, and everything in between.
Their latest creation is a sleek, modern supercar that takes its name from the Greek mythological deity that was the representation of darkness. Judging by its name, you would expect the custom vehicle to be black, but the Erebos X boasts a shiny gray livery with black body parts, such as the hood, and lime green accents.
Under that long black hood is the roaring heart of this unique car – a twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of outputting 835 hp at 7,000 rpm and pushing it to a maximum speed of 202 mph (325 kph). The mighty mill, combined with the vehicle’s low weight of 2,718 pounds (1,233 kilograms), allows the Erebos X to do the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) run in a mere 2.9 seconds.
In terms of design, the unique supercar features an aerodynamic profile with a massive grille up front flanked by hexagonal headlights that give it a mean look, while at the back, it has a large rear spoiler and sleek LED taillights.
The rear of the car is where the Erebos X differs from the Mercedes-Benz Vision Gran Turismo the most. While the videogame car had a sleek rear end that sloped downwards, this bespoke build boasts a massive rear wing hovering over a unique rear light cluster.
For many, gullwing doors are a must-have on exotic supercars, screaming uniqueness and style. And the Erebos X ticks the box in this respect. The gullwing doors on this build open up to reveal a two-seat interior with a custom lime green color scheme. We can also notice bespoke Erebos-badged carbon fiber door sills, a center console with round controls, and a yoke-style steering wheel on board the Erebos X.
Though Parker Brothers Concepts hasn’t mentioned whether their new supercar is based on an existing model or has been built from scratch, taking inspiration from the Vision GT, chances are it has first-gen AMG GT underpinnings. But that is just speculation. For now, they have built a rolling prototype, and the custom shop has plans to build ten units of this creation. Those interested will have to churn out no less than $1,500,000 to get their hands on one.
